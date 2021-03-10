CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here Was Eva's Reaction To Janice Dickinson's Nose Comment On America's Next Top Model [WATCH]

After discussing defending Lil Kim’s appearance on The Undressing Room Podcast with L’orel and Dominique Da Diva, Eva shared a story about when someone judged her appearance.  She shared that after winning America’s Next Top Model, Janice Dickinson, a judge on the show told her to get her nose fixed.  Listen to hear her reaction to the comment and how she felt about being judged after her win.

 

Here Was Eva’s Reaction To Janice Dickinson’s Nose Comment On America’s Next Top Model [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Exclusives
