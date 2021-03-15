The Bijou Star Files: Is Trey Songz Just Being Nasty or Nah?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 15, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TREY SONGZ SPITS INTO TWO WOMEN’S MOUTHS On What Seems to Be a Set

A new video of Trey Songz oozing saliva into the mouths of two women is raising a lot of questions — perhaps most important of which being … how in the hell is this safe?!? Read More

R&B GROUP TROOP MEMBER REGGIE WARREN DEAD AT 52

Reggie Warren — one of the original five members of the R&B group TROOP — has died … Read More

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS QB DREW BREES RETIRES FROM NFL …Kids Help w/ Announcement!!!

Drew Brees is hanging up his cleats and helmet — the legendary quarterback just announced he’s retiring after a storied career … and recruited his kids to help with the message. Read More

BEYONCE 9-Y-O Daughter Blue Ivy WINS HER FIRST GRAMMY AWARD!!!

Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s daughter, Blue Ivy, just won herself some hardware at the Grammys — which makes her the second youngest to ever walk away with the prize. Read More

TANK Grammys Stuck in the Past BUT NEW CHIEF CAN REINVENT IT!!!

Tank says the Grammys is one of those institutions that’s part of the old guard of Hollywood — which he admits has racism deeply embedded — but he’s got a way to turn it around. Read More

HARRY & MEGHAN MONTECITO ESTATE INVADED BY INTRUDER

Prince Harry still seems pretty upset about losing his Royal security privileges, and ya can’t blame him … especially because cops say he and Meghan Markle had an unwanted visitor on their property TWICE during the holidays. Read More

A-ROD I’M NOT SINGLE …JLo Posts About Reports

JLo has officially broken her silence … posting a video update about her relationship with A-Rod. She shared a compilation video with epic clips of herself, and a few of the headlines about their relationship troubles. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR PROTESTS ERUPT ON FIRST ANNIVERSARY DEATH …Violence In L.A.

Breonna Taylor‘s death a year ago Saturday triggered a tense, violent confrontation in L.A. between protesters and police. Read More

LEBRON JAMES DAUGHTER’S AMAZING DANCE MOVES …Greatness Runs In Fam!!!

LeBron James undeniably has moves, but guess what … so does his daughter!!! Read More

MARVELOUS MARVIN HAGLER FORMER CHAMP DEAD AT 66 …Had Breathing Trouble

Marvelous Marvin Hagler — former middleweight champion and one of the greatest boxers who ever lived — has died … Read More

CARDI B ON GRAMMYS DRAMA Your Fave Artist’s Not Happy BUT THESE LESSER KNOWN ONES ARE!!!

Cardi B appears to be downplaying The Weeknd‘s fury about being snubbed at the Grammys with a spotlight on other Black artists who are getting recognized … which is interesting. Read More

KIM K ASSETS ON DISPLAY AMID DIVORCE… ‘I Got You Back’

Kim K is flexing hard as she re-enters single life … flexing her glutes, that is. Read More

HS BASKETBALL ANNOUNCER BLAMES N-WORD COMMENTS ON DIABETES… ‘I Am So Sorry’

The man who made the racist comments is apologizing for his words — and chalking the whole thing up to a diabetic episode. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD’S FAMILY Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit …MINNEAPOLIS WILL PAY $27 MILLION

The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd‘s family after being sued for his death last year … and it comes just weeks before Derek Chauvin‘s trial. Read More

Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas & H.E.R. Were The Big Winners Of The Night At The 63rd Grammy Awards!

Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas & H.E.R. were some of the most notable winners at this year’s Grammys, with Beyoncé and Nas making Grammy history. Read More

Anita Baker Says She’s Fighting To Own Her Masters–Asks Fans Not To Buy Or Stream Her Music

While many of us grew up listening to Anita Baker, the legendary singer asked fans to stop streaming and buying her music. Read More

Senator Ron Johnson Receives Backlash After Saying He Would’ve Been Scared If The Capitol Rioters Were Black Lives Matter Activists & Antifa Protesters (Audio)

In a recent interview on conservative news podcast ‘The Joe Pags Show,’ Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson said that he wasn’t worried about the Trump mob that took over the Capitol Building. Read More

‘Finna’ & ‘Chile’ Among New Words Added To Dictionary.Com To Reflect Race & Identity In The U.S.

It’s no secret that Black people have their own lingo. Often times, other cultures may not consider some of the words or dialect as correct. But as racism and identity continue to be at the forefront of society, Dictionary.com is adding new words to reflect the reality. Read More

Yung Bleu Hints At A Collaboration With Chloe Bailey After She Covered His Song ‘You’re Mines Still’

Chloe released a TikTok video of her cover of the hit single titled “You’re Not Mines Still” on Friday, which combined her sultry voice and breakup story that definitely hit for fans. Read More

Sheryl Underwood Speaks Out Following Her Exchange With Sharon Osbourne On ‘The Talk’ (Audio)

Comedian and Co-Host of ‘The Talk’, Sheryl Underwood has broken her silence and spoke out about her tense conversation with Sharon Osbourne earlier this week. Read More

Disney Channel Picks Up New Comedy ‘Saturdays’ Produced By Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin continues to set the bar high as she continues to build her media empire. The 16-year-old has yet another project under her belt that has been picked up by a major network. Read More

D.C. Young Fly Reveals He Auditioned For The Role Of Eddie Murphy’s Son In ‘Coming 2 America’

On Friday, D.C. Young Fly shared that he in fact auditioned for the role of Eddie Murphy’s son in ‘Coming 2 America.’ Read More

Michigan Health System Investigating Doctors Playing Surgical ‘Price Is Right’

A Michigan hospital system is investigating after photos surfaced on Instagram of doctors posing with fibroid tissue and an organ removed during a surgical procedure. Read More

Texas Man Takes BMW Loaner Car To Rob A Bank, Planned To Use Money To Buy A BMW

A man wanted a BMW so bad he took a loaner car to rob a bank to purchase the car. Read More

COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center: Everything you need to know Read More

You can now track the status of your third stimulus check

The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website went live on Saturday and can help track your payments. Initially the IRS said the online portal would not be available until Monday. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

