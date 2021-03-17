The Bijou Star Files: Is Cardi B Pregos With Numero Dos?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 17, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cardi B Fans Are Convinced She’s Pregnant After Recent Grammys Performance

If you ask some of her fans, Cardi B is carrying her second child. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I WANNA RUN AGAINST MEGHAN IN 2024!!! But First, Get Vaccinated

Donald Trump wants to go head-to-head with Meghan Markle for the Presidency, but first, he’s doing something critics say he failed at while in office … and that’s encouraging Americans to get the COVID vaccine. Read More

TIGER WOODS HOME FROM HOSPITAL AFTER CAR CRASH… ‘Getting Stronger Every Day’

Tiger Woods is finally out of the hospital and recovering at home — and assuring his fans he’s “getting stronger every day.” Read More

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL I BURNED MY NUTS W/ ICYHOT 🔥🔥🔥… Tells Hilarious Story!!

Shaquille O’Neal’s first experience with IcyHot is something he will literally NEVER forget!! Read More

LEBRON JAMES BECOMES PART OWNER OF BOSTON RED SOX

LeBoston Red Sox. Yep, LeBron James is now a part-owner of one of the most storied franchises in pro sports … the Boston Red Sox. Read More

Lil Baby & Rap Snacks Introduce New Beverage ‘Oowee Lemonade’

On Monday, Rap Snacks announced that it was expanding and will now feature a beverage line that Lil Baby will be rolling out. Read More

Alexis Skyy Confirms Brandon Medford Is The Father Of Her Daughter Alaiya Grace–Claims She Asked Him To Take A Paternity Test Two Years Ago (Exclusive Details)

Alexis Skyy called out Brandon Medford’s car business PTG365 on her Instagram page for allegedly selling her a vehicle that she paid $90k for that didn’t have the proper license plates required. Read More

Michelle Obama Shares Her Thoughts On Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview: ‘I Pray For Forgiveness & Healing For Them’

When it came to the racism claims, Michelle added, “As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated. Read More

2021 Grammy Awards Sink To Lowest Ratings In The Show’s History

The 2021 Grammy Awards are still a hot trending topic due to a variety of memorable moments and historic wins—however that definitely didn’t translate to viewership. Read More

Florida Man Who Posed As Wu-Tang Clan Member To Stay In Luxury Hotels Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison (Update)

A federal judge gave 29-year-old Aaron Barnes-Burpo of Crestview, Florida, seven years in prison for pretending to be part of #WuTangClan in order to stay in luxury hotels and pay for other luxury services. Read More

12-Year-Old Alena Wicker Is Set To Graduate High School And Attend Arizona State University, Wants To Become The Youngest Woman To Work At NASA!

There is no limit on what you can do when you keep education at the forefront of your life, and 12-year-old straight-A student Alena Wicker is proving just that! The Dallas-Forth Worth resident is set to graduate high school soon and plans on attending Arizona State University to become an Engineer and live out her dream of working for NASA! Read More

Tinder Users Will Reportedly Soon Be Able To Run Background Checks On Potential Dates—Includes Arrest Record, Restraining Orders, History Of Violence & More

According to recent reports, Tinder will soon give users the ability to run official background checks on all potential dates—and there is a lot that will be included in the report. Read More

Cardi B And Candace Owens Trade Shots Over ‘Candy’s’ Fox News Coverage Of ‘WAP’ Performance

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexy performance of “WAP” at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday reignited conservative’s anger over the raunchy song. Read More

Prince Harry And Prince William Have Spoken To One Another But The Conversations Have Not Been ‘Productive’

Prince Harry and William have spoken since their interview with Meghan Markle. But, reports say no conversation has been “productive.” Read More

Spike Lee Chosen As Head Of Jury At The Cannes Film Festival

Legendary screenwriter and film producer Spike Lee has been named the Cannes International Film Festival head of the competition jury. Read More

Shaun King Speaks Out About Samaria Rice And Her Anger Toward BLM Activists And Lil Baby’s Grammy Performance

Shaun King is speaking out about Samaria Rice – the mother of Tamir Rice – and her issues with the Black Lives Matter movement. Read More

Eddie Murphy Gushes About Being A Dad Of 10 Kids: “I Don’t Have One Bad Seed”

The 59-year-old comedian said in an interview with The Mirror: “I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.” Read More

FBI Accused Of Conducting “Fake” Brett Kavanaugh Background Check

The FBI is under fire for possibly producing a “fake” 2018 background check of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. Read More

Man Sentenced For Killing Wife With Children In The Next Room; Places Body In Freezer For Two Years And Tells Children She Abandoned Them

A former Navy sailor killed his wife while their children were in the other room. He then went on to freeze the body and tell the children their mother simply left. Read More

Michelle Obama Aims To Feed 1 Million Families With New Meal Initiative

Michelle Obama is looking to provide more than 1 million meals to families in need with her new “Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi” campaign. Read More

Moderna Moves to Test Vaccine on Children Ages 6 Months To 17 Years Old

On Tuesday, Moderna announced that the first children in its Phase 2/3 Covid-19 vaccine trial ages 6 months to 11 years had been vaccinated. Read More

Lawmakers Moving To Stop Debt Collectors From Taking Stimulus Checks

The new round of stimulus payments, which began this weekend, could be stolen by private debt collectors; this is an issue lawmakers are trying to address. Read Move

Kodak Black Says Megan Thee Stallion Made a Career Off His “Drive the Boat” Phrase [Photo + Video]

Kodak Black is once again trying to take credit for Megan Thee Stallion’s success. Read More

How You Pootin’? Wendy Williams Appears to Burp and Fart Simultaneously While Live On-Air [Video]

Wendy Williams gave her audience a 2-for-1 on Tuesday when she apparently burped AND farted at the same time. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He’s Seeking ‘Atonement,’ Not Forgiveness After Anti-Semitic Comments [Video]

Nick Cannon is opening up about the “journey of atonement” he embarked on after making anti-Semitic comments last summer. Read More

Instagram Will No Longer Let Adults Message Teens Who Don’t Follow Them [Photo]

In an effort to keep young people safe, Instagram has tightened its restrictions on direct messaging. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN GOV. CUOMO SHOULD RESIGN …If Allegations Confirmed

President Biden says Gov. Andrew Cuomo should step down if the ongoing investigation finds his sexual harassment accusers are telling the truth. Read More

Meghan Markle Claims She Has Receipts to Back Up Allegations Made Against The Royal Family

You should’ve already known, but Meghan Markle has proof of the allegations she made against The Royal Family — according to Gayle King. Read More

CBS Extends ‘The Talk’ Hiatus After Leah Remini and Others Come Forward with Explosive Claims of Sharon Osbourne’s Racist and Homophobic Remarks

‘The Talk’ won’t be returning to CBS until next Tuesday as it the network continues its probe into Sharon Osbourne’s behavior. Read More

Idris Elba Signs Multi-Book Deal With HarperCollins Children’s Books

Multi-award-winning actor, musician, filmmaker, and activist Idris Elba has signed a global multi-book deal with HarperCollins to publish a range of children’s books launching in 2022. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Gospel Artists Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr, Bri Babineaux & Wande To Allegedly Star In OWN’s Upcoming Reality Show

We now have more details on OWN’s upcoming gospel reality show! Read More

Vivica Fox Accepts Kenya Moore’s Apology After Years-Long Feud: I’m Ready To Let Bygones Be Bygones

It looks like the ongoing beef between Vivica Fox and Kenya Moore is finally over! Read More

Ohio expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 16 and older starting March 29, ages 40+ on March 19

Gov. DeWine’s announcement comes as the state plans to open its first mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland. Read More

