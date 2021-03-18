LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Independents Starts Takeout Version of Restaurant Week Now Through March 31

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cleveland has a lot of great local restaurants to choose from and with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, a lot of families and individuals are still opting for takeout instead of dining inside.

That brings us to the start of Cleveland Independents Restaurants Week, which is in a takeout format and has started on March 18.

You can bet there is no shortage of some great meals and deals that are being offered between now and March 31, when Restaurant Week comes to an end.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Dozens of restaurants are taking part in this year’s restaurant week. Organizers said this may be the last time takeout menus will be featured and they hope by when the next event rolls around in November, restaurants will be able to open their doors to in-person dining.

For those that do want to eat inside the participating places, some are allowing that option.

Among the eateries taking part this week include Bomba Taco + Bar, Melt Bar and Grilled, Pier W, Paladar Latin Kitchen and Don’s Lighthouse.

For more information and a complete list of all of the places that are part of Restaurant Week, click here.

Click here to read more.

