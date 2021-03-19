The Bijou Star Files: Watch Out Bey, It’s Blue Day

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 18, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BLUE IVY GRAMMY QUEEN… In Training!!!

Blue Ivy’s showing there’s a new queen in the making … and she’s drinking it all in. Read More

ATLANTA SPA SHOOTING SHERIFF OUT AS SPOKESPERSON …After ‘Bad Day’ Backlash

The Georgia sheriff under fire for saying the Atlanta spa shooting suspect was having a “really bad day” is having a bad day himself … he’s OUT as the spokesperson for the case. Read More

CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION ‘DISGUSTING STRIP CLUB’ COMPLAINTS Hit FCC for Grammys ‘WAP’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are being compared to the likes of Pepe Le Pew and Dr. Seuss after their Grammy night performance of “WAP” prompted dozens of heated — and sometimes amusing — complaints to the FCC. Read More

PRINCE WILLIAM DOESN’T WANT HARRY CONVOS ALL OVER TV… Big Lack of Trust!!!

Prince William and Prince Harry’s attempts to mend fences after the Oprah interview have hit a roadblock — William wants their future conversations to remain private. Read More

Summer Walker & London On Da Track Reveal They Are Having A Baby Girl In Instagram Post

Summer Walker and producer/boyfriend London On Da Track are expecting their first child together any day now—and they just revealed what they’re having. Read More

New Reports Outline How The Homeless Can Still Receive A Stimulus Payment

Americans are living their best lives as their bank accounts are confirming they have finally received their stimulus payment, however America’s homeless seem to be left out of the good fortune…until now. Read More

Khloe Nearly ‘Miscarried’ Daughter True And Will Likely Lose Her Baby If She’s Pregnant Again [Video]

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her potential for a high-risk pregnancy while on her journey for more children. Read More

Jordyn Woods Responds to Rumor Karl-Anthony Towns Cheated on Her [Photos]

Jordyn Woods is not here for the lies about her relationship. She took to social media to blast the people creating altered screenshots for messing with her “solid” relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. Read More

Sheryl Underwood: What She’s Said About Sharon Osbourne Dispute [Video]

For one reason or another, there’s been a lot of focus on giving Sharon Osbourne a platform to talk after she showed out on “The Talk.” There really hasn’t been the same energy for Sheryl Underwood, the woman on the receiving end of Osbourne’s venom. Read More

Elderly Woman Beats Up Man who Attacked Her in San Francisco [Video]

An elderly Asian woman turned the tables on her attacker after being assaulted in downtown San Francisco, picking up an object on the street to defend herself with. Read More

Chick-Fil-A Is Selling Bottled Sauces At Grocery Stores Across The Nation

Chick-Fil-A is selling 16-ounce bottles of Chick-Fil-A sauce and Polynesian Sauce at grocery stores across the nation. Read More

Piers Morgan Slams Gayle King For Recent Talks W/ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Do Your Job & Ask Them About The Lies They Told

The British TV personality is still sending messages on social media after receiving tons of backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Read More

Tina Turner Is Leaving The Spotlight After Upcoming Docu, Still Has Nightmares About Abusive Marriage W/ Ike Turner

Tina Turner is ready to say goodbye to her fans after an upcoming documentary Tina. The project premieres on HBO Max on March 27th. Read More

Kevin Durant Recalls Having ‘Beef’ With Kobe Bryant: He Didn’t Even Know

Kevin Durant is reflecting on playing against Kobe Bryant. He revealed he had an internal feud with him, but the late NBA legend never knew. Read More

Lamar Odom’s Ex Liza Morales Says He Told Her He Was Marrying Khloe Kardashian Over Text: I Deserve More Than That

Lamar Odom’s former relationship with Liza Morales is back in the spotlight now that she’s joined the current season of VH1’s Basketball Wives. Read More

Drake Reportedly Wants To Date Kim Kardashian After Her ‘Inevitable’ Divorce: He’s Ready Whenever She Says The Word

Kim Kardashian reportedly has a new prospect just a month after filing for divorce from Kanye West. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Poses Topless As She Waits For “Hot Girl Summer To Start” [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her body as she patiently waits for the seasons to change. The 26-year-old rapper, who snagged her first Grammy last weekend, fired off a few sexy images for social media users. Read More

State Guidelines Say No Screaming On California Roller Coasters

As California prepares to get back to normal, there are new guidelines surrounding theme parks, and one being that people are not allowed to scream on roller coasters. Read More

Ohio expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility: Ages 40 and older now permitted, ages 16+ eligible March 29

Gov. DeWine’s announcement comes as the state plans to open its first mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine: State will test walk-up COVID-19 vaccination program in Cleveland

There is no word yet on where or when the control group program will take place in Cleveland. Read More

