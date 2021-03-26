The Bijou Star Files: Bagel Karen Ended Being Her Victims Blessing

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 26, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘BAGEL KAREN’ WORKER SHE CALLED N-WORD GETTING LOTSA LOVE $$$ And Now a Scholarship Offer Too!!!

The NYC bakery employee who had to deal with shocking, racist behavior from a woman with the new moniker “Bagel Karen” has been feeling the love from lots of folks since the incident went viral … and it goes beyond financial support. Read More

JORDYN WOODS NOT ENGAGED …That Ring’s No Thing!!!

Jordyn Woods flaunting a huge rock on her finger is a red herring, because it turns out it was just for show and she’s not marrying her NBA boyfriend … at least not yet. Read More

JACOB BLAKE Sues Kenosha Cop Who Shot, Paralyzed Him

Jacob Blake is going after the police officer who repeatedly shot him in the back as he got in his SUV … he’s suing the officer for the injuries that left him paralyzed. Read More

NIPSEY HUSSLE ESTATE SETTLES ‘MARATHON’ BEEF WITH CRIPS

The marathon continues, but the marathon feud Nipsey Hussle’s estate had with the Crips is over … thanks to a settlement of a lawsuit. Read More

NFL LAXES RULES FOR VACCINATED TEAMS ON DRAFT NIGHT… No Masks Required

Bring on the picks and leave the masks … the NFL says if teams’ draft war rooms next month feature fully vaccinated individuals, it will lax COVID policies and not require face coverings. Read More

KILLER MIKE FOLKS SHOULD WANT AMAZON UNION …Or You’ll Get Crap Deliveries

Killer Mike says Americans better hope Amazon workers form unions in their warehouses, because when workers get treated like crap … crap ends up on customers’ doorsteps. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN PLANS TO RUN FOR REELECTION WITH KAMALA …Against Who, Who Knows?!?

President Joe Biden plans on keeping his job for 8 years … because it’s his “expectation” to run for reelection in 2024. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN TWITTER’S TOO NEGATIVE FOR ME …So I’m Saying Goodbye

Chrissy Teigen says she’s leaving Twitter for good, because the negatives outweigh the positives on the social media platform … for her, at least. Read More

JA RULE SELLS FYRE FESTIVAL PAINTING FOR $122K… Thanks to NFT Craze!!!

Ja Rule is unloading some bad juju from the infamous disaster known as the Fyre Festival … which is why he sold this painting for way less than his asking price. Read More

BUFFALO RADIO HOST I DON’T LIKE MY TOAST LIKE SERENA… Too Dark for Me

Radio hosts in New York compared their toast preferences to famous Black women’s skin tones during a segment … and yeah, it came off every bit as bad as you’d think. Read More

Mona Scott-Young Says She Is ‘Scrutinized Very Differently,’ When Compared To Andy Cohen & Carlos As It Relates To Reality TV

In an interview with @madamenoire, media mogul #MonaScottYoung dished on all thangs reality TV. Read More

Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Alleges He Owes $1.2M In Back Child & Spousal Support, She Also Says She Went To Jail Because Of His Alleged IRS Debt (Video)

Tyisha Hampton, ex-wife of Kel Mitchell, had a lot to say on TikTok and Instagram. Posted to a TikTok account titled, ‘”Deadbeatdadkelmitchell,” the ex-wife Tyisha made quite a few bold claims. Read More

Blueface’s Artist ChriseanRock Gets His Real Name Tatted On Her Face (Video)

We’ve heard about people showing dedication to their bosses but Blueface’s artist ChriseanRock is next level with hers! Read More

Man Receives 90K Greasy Pennies As Final Payment From Employer

A Georgia man says his former employer owed him $915.00 and they paid it to him in greasy pennies. Read More

House Representative Park Cannon Speaks Out Following Being Released From Jail (Update)

Several people were angry yesterday following the arrest of Georgia House Representative Park Cannon after she ended up behind bars after she knocked on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s door as he signed “The SB 202” bill. Many were upset that “Park Cannon” started trending on Twitter as folks called out the Governor over voter suppression. Read More

Georgia Governor Signs New Bill That Changes Voter Requirements

When it comes to political issues in Georgia, it’s always a serious matter. Yesterday Governor Brian Kemp was trending on Twitter after it was announced that he signed a nearly 100-page bill. The bill signed will make significant changes to election law, impacting voters, local election administrators, and the board that oversees elections. Read More

Pepsi Teams Up With Easter Treat Peeps For A New Marshmallow-Flavored Soda

Easter is less than two weeks away and popular soda brand Pepsi has decided to get in on the festivities with the help of legendary Easter candy brand Peeps. Read More

Heinz Is Introducing New Condiments, ‘Sweet Ketchili’ And ‘Buffaranch’

Heinz is offering consumers two new condiments — Sweet Ketchili and Buffaranch. The condiment mash-ups are unusual but worth a try. Read More

Nelly Says He “Didn’t Make The Cut” For Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo”

Nelly sat down and revealed that he was slated to be on the remix to Lil Nas X’s hit single, “Rodeo.” Read More

Ohio Man Lived Under Teen Girl’s Bed For Weeks; Sexually Assaulted And Took Of Nude Photos Of Her

An Ohio man allegedly lived under a teen’s bed for several weeks and sexually assaulted her. Read More

Fans Worried After DaniLeigh Shares Suicidal IG Post

Fans are sending well wishes to Danileigh following an Instagram post that suggests she may be suicidal. Read More

Spirit Airlines Passenger Tries To Open Exit Door While Plane Is In Flight

A man was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight after he tried to open an exit door mid-air. Spirit Airlines flight 185 was on its way to Los Angeles from Cleveland when crew members had to restrain a passenger who attempted to open an exit door Read More

Greenwood Raises $40 Million in Funding to Provide Black and Latino Banking Services

Greenwood, the digital banking platform launched last year by co-founders Ryan Glover and rapper/activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render, has attracted some of finance’s biggest names. Read More

6-Year-Old Boy in North Carolina Dragged To Court For Picking Tulips Near His Bus Stop

In a recent report from North Carolina, a case involving a 6-year-old boy is gaining media attention after he was forced to appear in court for allegedly picking a tulip from a yard near his bus stop. Read More

Four New Fruity Flavored Pop-Tarts Will Be Released In June

Sweet summer mornings are what makes summer so great. Read More

Oscar Nominees Will Be Required To Attend The Ceremony In Person, Producers Facing Backlash

The producers of the Oscars are catching backlash for requiring nominees to attend the awards ceremony in person. They will not be allowed to participate virtually on Zoom like they have been able to do at previous award shows. Read More

Rosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Was ‘Troubled By The Gay Part Of Her Life’ & ‘Didn’t Want It To Be Exposed’

Rosie O’Donnell is sharing her thoughts on Whitney Houston, and speculation that the late singer was gay. Read More

Producer Benny Blanco Recalls Accidentally Kissing Beyonce On The Corner Of Her Lip: Jay-Z Is Right There Looking At Me, I Saw My Life Flash Before My Eyes

Producer Benny Blanco has quite the story about an encounter he had with Beyonce in front of Jay-Z. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

