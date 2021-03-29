LeBron James Honored With A Presidents Award at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Congratulations are most definitely in order.

Just That Kid from Akron had dreams as a child of being one of the greatest basketball players in the world while earring championship hardware as proof of his greatness. LeBron James has done just that that winning championships on 3 different NBA teams one of those teams that resides just right up the street from streets from which he came.

Now the 36 year old NBA arguably G.O.A.T., LeBron James is adding another illustrious piece of hardware to his trophy case that didn’t require him to be the high scorer of the game that would ultimately hand him the scissors to cut the net down.

During the 2021 NAACP Image awards LeBron James was honored with the NAACP President’s Award. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson presented him with the award, saying,

“Tonight, the President’s Award goes to someone who has earned our greatest respect and highest honor, not for his dominance in the NBA, but for his dedication to social justice.”

Take a listen to LeBron James acceptance speech in the video below.

