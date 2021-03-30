LOCAL NEWS: Lake County Mass Vaccination Clinic Adding 3,000 More Open Slots for Appointments

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the many counties in Northeast Ohio is hosting not one, but two mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics within the next two weeks. One of which is starting this week, with the other coming next week.

Lake County is giving residents and those who have not gotten a shot anywhere yet a chance to get vaccinated with the pandemic still going on. Those who need to get a shot should act quickly to register.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

While slots for the Mentor High School-held event are already filled for March 31, there are currently about 3,000 appointments available for the April 7 one taking place at Lakeland Community College. Those looking to schedule an appointment for April 7 can do so right here.

For those who prefer to use a phone to make an appointment, call 440-350-2684 anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

If you have not been able to get a shot at either Mentor High or Lakeland, there are more vaccination events in Lake County that are going to take place very soon.

To get more information, including future locations and events, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of STR and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images