10 Notable Black Female Preachers You Should Know

For many Black women, spirituality and religion are anchors for their lives. Studies show they are some of the most devoutly religious folks in the U.S., and that is beneficial in unexpected ways. One study by the Annals of Behavioral Medicine found that Black women who use spirituality as a coping mechanism are less likely to develop hypertension. Generally speaking, however, Black women are not nearly represented as much in the pulpits as they are in the pews. Slowly but surely, that is changing.
The history-making Black female preachers from across the country who are featured here have heeded the call to ministry, using their God-given talents to spread the Gospel. In the process, they are also leading the way for other Black women, and helping cement gender equality in their communities.
1. Reverend Suzan Johnson Cook
Suzan Johnson Cook is a pastor, motivational speaker, and diplomat who made history by becoming the first woman and African-American to become Ambassador-at-Large for international religious freedom. The Rev. Cook was raised in Harlem by her father, a trolley driver, and mother, a public school teacher.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College, a master’s from the Teachers College at Columbia University, and a Master of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from Union Theological Seminary. She has experience traveling to lead interfaith delegations in countries like Israel, Jordan, and Egypt, as well as various islands in the Caribbean. She has also participated in humanitarian efforts with World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization.
2. Dr. Neichelle R. Guidry
Reverend Guidy is a spiritual daughter of New Creation Christian Fellowship of San Antonio, where she was ordained to ministry in 2010. She also serves as Dean of the Chapel at Spelman College. In 2019 she received the William Sloane Coffin ’56 Award for Peace and Justice — a distinctive honor given to those working toward peace, devotion, and dignity of all individuals.
Guidry is also passionate about creating space for Black millennial women who are called to ministry. She created the virtual hub shepreaches.com as a destination where these women can find a sense of community.
3. Dr. Prathia Laura Ann Hall
No list of noteworthy Black female preachers would be complete without including the late Reverend Prathia Hall, a theologian who is widely remembered for her role in the Civil Rights Movement. The Philadelphia native came from a lineage of preachers, as her father, the Rev. Berkeley Hall, was a Baptist minister. After graduating from Temple University, Hall joined the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and was one of the first Black women to become a field leader in southwest Georgia.
She went on to receive a doctorate in theology from Princeton University, and eventually became pastor of Mount Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia, her father’s church. Hall is widely credited for inspiring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech. Dr. King had been in the audience at Mt. Olive Baptist Church during a prayer led by Hall where she used the phrase “I have a dream.” Hall passed away on August 12, 2002.
4. Dr. Carolyn Ann Knight
According to her bio, the Denver native’s theological training began at Colgate Rochester Divinity School in Rochester, New York, and later Union Theological Seminary in New York City where she received the Master of Divinity and Master of Sacred Theology degrees, respectively.
The Rev. Knight was assistant pastor at Harlem’s Canaan Baptist Church for seven years before starting her own congregation, Philadelphia Baptist Church. She served as assistant professor of homiletics at The Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta for 10 years.
5. Bishop Jacqueline E. “Jackie” McCullough
Jamaican-born Bishop Jacqueline McCullough is a revered preacher, gospel musician, and author. Currently, she serves as senior pastor at The International Gathering at Beth Rapha in Pomona, New York. McCullough is also the president and CEO of Daughters of Rizpah, a nonprofit outreach ministry. In her book, I Hate My Life: Winning The War Against Covetousness & Discontent, she seeks to answer questions that stand in between Christians and true contentment.
6. Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie
Baltimore’s own Bishop Vashti McKenzie is one of the most prolific voices in the faith community. She has sat at the helm of African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church since 2000, when she became the first woman in its 200-year history to obtain an Episcopal office position.
Author of five books, the University of Maryland graduate was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the inaugural President’s Advisory Council of the White House Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. In 2014 the Huffington Post included McKenzie in its “50 Most Powerful Women Religious Figures Around The World” list.
7. Sarah Jakes Roberts
Daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes, Sarah Jakes Roberts is blazing a trail for millennial women of faith. She and her husband, Touré Roberts, are co-pastors at The Potter’s House at One LA and The Potter’s House Denver. Roberts is also respected for her testimony. She has openly spoken about getting pregnant at just 14 years old, and the insecurity and depression that followed.
Eventually, she was confronted with a choice: settle or evolve. She chose the latter, and in 2017 launched Woman Evolve. This ministry seeks to transform women to realize their full potential. Now a wife, mother, businesswoman, and author of four books, Roberts is living proof that our fears and insecurities do not define us.
8. Priscilla Shirer
Author, minister, and motivational speaker Priscilla Shirer founded Going Beyond Ministries. She holds a master’s degree in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary, and her mission is to teach “the truths of Scripture intellectually.” Shirer personally designs studies for women and teens based on biblical characters and topics including Jonah, Gideon, the Exodus, and discerning God’s voice.
9. Dr. Gina Marcia Stewart
Reverend Stewart is a senior pastor at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. The University of Memphis graduate earned the distinct honor of becoming the first Black woman elected to lead an established Black Baptist congregation in Memphis and Shelby County. In 2018 she was inducted into the Martin Luther King Board of Preachers. Stewart was formerly a member of the Advisory Board for The African American Pulpit.
10. Dr. Renita J. Weems
Reverend Weems is co-senior pastor of Ray of Hope Community Church in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a biblical scholar, an ordained minister, and a writer who is an authority on spirituality and feminist theology. She was also a biblical studies professor at Vanderbilt University and was the first Black woman to deliver the Lyman Beecher Lecture at Yale University.
Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
SEE ALSO:
BLM Activists Hold D.C. Mayor, Police ‘Responsible’ For Violence Targeting Black Churches And Protesters
Like ‘Cross Burnings’: Trump’s Proud Boys Deface Historic Black Churches, Light BLM Signs On Fire
10 Notable Black Female Preachers You Should Know was originally published on newsone.com