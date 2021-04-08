The Bijou Star Files: First Toilet Paper Now Ketchup Packets !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There’s A Shortage Of Ketchup Packets At Restaurants and Fast-Food Chains

A ketchup shortage crisis in the United States has restaurants and fast-food chains struggling to keep up with the demand. According to the price of ketchup packets increased 13% in 2020. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SPEAKS OUT ON LEAKED BIKINI PIC… Everyone Has A Right To Be Happy

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out after an unauthorized photo of her surfaced over the weekend, causing many on social media to comment, critique and bully her appearance. Read More

MASTER P DMX OD COULD’VE BEEN PREVENTED …Rappers Need a Union!!!

Master P is keeping DMX in his prayers, and he can’t help but think X’s drug overdose could have been prevented — and his idea is for rappers to do a better job looking after their own. Read More

O.J. SIMPSON SETTLES DEFAMATION SUIT W/ VEGAS HOTEL

O.J. Simpson can put his beef with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in the rearview … because we’ve learned he’s settled his defamation lawsuit with the hotel. Read More

DRE ABUSE CLAIMS ARE BS Nicole Just Wants My $$$!!!

Dr. Dre is denying his estranged wife’s abuse claims — claiming she’s making it all up as part of her strategy to try to get out of the prenup he insists is still in place. Read More

TIGER WOODS CRASH BLAMED ON SPEED, HIT TREE AT 75 MPH… Golfer Thanks Responders

Tiger Woods just spoke out about the crash — shouting out the first responders who treated him … and thanking the fans for their support. Read More

L.A. DRIVER Points Gun Out Window …’ANYBODY WANNA DIE NOW, ANYBODY???’

A woman waiting to merge into a busy L.A. intersection lost her patience in a hurry — she pointed a gun out the window, threatened to kill people … and fired. Read More

SHAQ PAYS OFF MAN’S ENGAGEMENT RING DEBT … Generous Act Caught On Video

Shaq paid off some young guy’s engagement ring debt at a jewelry store in Georgia this week — and the amazing gesture was all caught on video. Read More

COVID-19 VACCINE COULD COME IN PILL FORM …Lakers Co-Owner Behind Testing

Hate needles? Well, an oral coronavirus vaccine in the works could become the best protection against COVID-19 and its mutations … that’s the hope of one of the L.A. Lakers owners, anyway. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON NIKE SUSPENDS DEAL WITH QB… Over ‘Troubling’ Allegations

Nike one of the largest sports apparel companies in the world — has “suspended” its relationship with Deshaun Watson amid the investigation into sexual misconduct. Read More

‘House Party’ Reboot From LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s Production Company In The Works

The 1990 film that stars the iconic duo Christopher “Kid” Reid, Christopher “Play” Martin, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, and others was a huge success in theatres back in the day. Now, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s video-production company along with other producers are working on rebooting the film Read More

Tyler Perry Developing ‘Mabel,’ A ‘Madea’ Prequel TV Series For Showtime

In a recent announcement, it was confirmed that Tyler Perry is currently developing “Mabel,” which is described as a prequel to his popular “Madea” character tracing her roots in 1970s Atlanta. Read More

Texas Woman With World’s Longest Nails Cuts Them After Almost 30 Years—Will Be Featured At Ripley’s Museum

We don’t know how Ayanna Williams held on to her lengthy 24-feet (combined) talons for almost 30 years but she did. However, this past weekend the record-breaking duo finally parted ways, according to Ripley’s official website. Read More

Target Set To Spend Over $2 Billion At Black-Owned Businesses By 2025 To Advance Racial Equity

It has just been announced that Target has pledged to spend more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses within the next four years to advance racial equity. Read More

Michelle Offers A Review On Trey Songz & Tyga’s OnlyFans Pages

OnlyFans became popular among celebs, when the pandemic changed our lives. Among many to acquire a page, Trey Songz and Tyga decided to introduce fans to their world. Read More

Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Has Yet To Apologize Since ‘The Talk’ Controversy & She Hasn’t Heard From Her

Sheryl Underwood is speaking out, addressing the controversy surrounding Sharon Osbourne’s dramatic departure from The Talk. Read More

LaToya Ali’s “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Alleged Salary Revealed + Reality Star Will NOT Return To Franchise

If you’ve ever wondered the type of salaries that new BRAVO cast members bring in, we may now have a glimpse. LaToya Ali’s, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta series for the first time this season, alleged salary per episode has been revealed. Read More

BRAVO Kids Special With ‘Real Housewives’ Children Including Riley Burruss, Brielle Biermann, Noelle Robinson, Kairo Whitfield & More In The Works

A new BRAVO special is in the works! Andy Cohen announced on social media that the special will feature children from the Real Housewives franchise. Read More

Content From Hundreds Of OnlyFans Accounts Leaked Online

Private photos and videos from hundreds of OnlyFans accounts, including Bella Thorne’s, have leaked online after a shared Google Drive was posted to a hacking forum. Cybersecurity firm BlackChannel first noticed the adult-themed content had been posted last month. Read More

CDC Says UK’s “Super-Covid” Is Now Dominant In The U.S.

White House Officials revealed Wednesday that the UK‘s “Super Covid” variant is now said to be the dominant form of the coronavirus in the United States. Read More

