How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

You maybe asking, “How many kids does Nick Cannon have?” With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.

27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters

Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below!

Paternity Files: Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush Accused Of Fathering Children Outside Of Relationships

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

