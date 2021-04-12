LOCAL NEWS: Mitchell’s Ice Cream to Add More Employees For Its Locations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ice cream shops are now starting to gear up for the summer season, where fans of the frozen treat will line up in droves and enjoy something cool during those potentially hot days.

One of the most popular in the Cleveland area, Mitchell’s Ice Cream, is looking to take advantage of the rush by planning to add some team members at all of its ten locations.

Mitchell’s is looking to add members for its kitchen, where their products are made, at the Ohio City location on Cleveland’s west side. The local chain is also seeking members for its shop at all of its operations.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All part-time and full-time kitchen team members start at $16 and receive holiday pay. Eligible full-time shop and kitchen team members qualify for child paid leave and a 4-week, paid sabbatical every five years.

This would be a good way to take advantage of an opportunity available, especially when it involves ice cream!

To apply for a position at Mitchell’s, click here.

Click here to read more.

