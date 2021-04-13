LOCAL NEWS: Professional Tennis is Coming to Cleveland Thanks to the WTA

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is a new sports event that is coming to Cleveland later in the summer that is going to gather not only some crowds, but also a lot of buzz.

Coming up on Aug. 22-28 is the first ever Cleveland Championships that will bring “professional tennis to Cleveland” through the Women’s Tennis Association tour. It is going to take place at Jacobs Pavilion at the Flats West Bank on the city’s west side.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The tournament, which will be held from Aug. 22-28 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank, will feature some of the top stars in women’s tennis from around the world as they prepare for the U.S. Open. The tournament will feature 54 matches with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for $300,000 in prize money and WTA rankings points. Fans will be able to catch all of the action in Cleveland with a seating capacity of 3,000, including VIP courtside boxes and general admission seating, as well as additional viewing areas at the outside courts.

There will be a lot of entertainment in Cleveland as part of the event. Among the features will include “food trucks, a beer garden, a farmers market, an art show and live music” as part of the festivities.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Destination Cleveland, Medical Mutual, Cleveland Clinic, Great Lakes Brewing Company, Miller Lite and White Claw are teaming up to support the tournament.

Expect the upcoming event to not only boost the city’s economy, but also to help “support local youth development and education” in the area.

To purchase tickets, you can get the ones for the courtside boxes right now as those are currently on sale. Individual tickets are expected to be on sale shortly.

For more information on “Tennis in the Land,” click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Pgiam and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images