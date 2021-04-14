12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Taking Part in the Online Blackout Challenge

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the most dangerous viral challenges from the internet is back in the news as a 12-year-old from the State of Colorado has passed away after being hospitalized last month.

Joshua Haileyesus took part in what is known as the “blackout challenge,” resulting in trying to breathe when found on the bathroom. Attempts were made to keep him alive after being discovered by his twin brother “before first responders arrived at the home.”

Joshua’s family gave an update on their GoFundMe page saying the young man has “gone off to be with the Lord,” before adding they appreciate all of the support and prayers from others.

As for that online dare, here is what is known.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The “blackout challenge” has been around for years, daring participants to choke themselves to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria. The dangerous challenge, which also goes by the names “pass-out challenge,” “the game of choking,” or “speed dreaming,” is gaining popularity on TikTok.

It’s also getting a lot of warnings from others, including that of Joshua’s father, Haileyesus Zeryihun.

He said there’s “there’s no joke about choking” and that this deadly challenge is “not a game.”

