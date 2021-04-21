The Bijou Star Files: Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Reactions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 21, 2021:

PRESIDENT BIDEN, VP HARRIS GEORGE FLOYD CHANGED THE WORLD… Chauvin Guilty Verdict Can Spark Change

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris just reacted to the guilty verdict that was handed down in the Derek Chauvin murder trial … and they say it’s a catalyst for ending systemic racism. Read More

Columbus Ohio Police Shot & Killed 16-Year Old Ma’Khia Bryant After She Called Police For Help

Ma’Khia Bryant is a 16-year-old girl who called the police for help and was shot and killed by them. Read More

7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot At A McDonald’s Drive-Thru In Chicago

We are sending our deepest condolences to the family of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams. She was unfortunately shot and killed Sunday afternoon while in the car with her father at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Read More

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS DRAGGED OVER ‘I CAN BREATHE’ POST… After Chauvin Verdict

Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking full responsibility for the tweet … but says the team will NOT delete the message that many feel is extremely tone deaf. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY OF MURDERING GEORGE FLOYD

Chauvin was booked at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, he was booked at 4:55pm local time. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY TEEN WHO RECORDED FLOYD MURDER REACTS …’Cried So Hard’ During Verdict

The teenager whose video was seen ’round the world of George Floyd being murdered by Derek Chauvin has spoken on the guilty verdict that just came down … and she’s elated. Read More

MAGIC JOHNSON PRAISES DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY VERDICT… ‘Thank God’

Magic Johnson believes justice has been served in the Derek Chauvin case — thanking God after the former police officer was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd. Read More

AL SHARPTON PRAISES BIDEN FOR CHAUVIN VERDICT REMARKS …Nice to See Empathy!!!

President Biden saying he’s “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in Derek Chauvin‘s murder trial is a breath of fresh air for Rev. Al Sharpton, who believes the Prez didn’t do anything wrong by weighing in … and showing he’s human. Read More

WAKA FLOCKA FLAME TRUMP HONORS HIM With Lifetime Achievement Award!!!

Donald Trump’s apparently a big fan of Waka Flocka Flame’s charity work … because the former President recognized the rapper with a lifetime achievement award. Read More

Kanye West Asked To Perform At DMX’s Memorial By Swizz Beatz

Could Kanye West be bringing his Sunday Service to DMX’s memorial? Read More

Lock Her Up: North Carolina Woman Allegedly Purposely Drove Into a Group of Black Teens Playing Basketball

A North Carolina woman has been charged with driving her vehicle into a yard where three Black teens were playing basketball. Read More

50 Cent Will Star In An Action-Sports Thriller About Football Players Who Pull Off Heists [Photo]

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has come aboard to star in and executive produce Free Agents, a sports heist thriller that Deon Taylor will direct for Lionsgate. Read More

Lil Wayne Announces He and On-Again Off-Again Girlfriend Denise Bidot Got Married

Lil Wayne is a newly-married man. Read More

Keke Palmer: I Don’t Believe In Boyfriend & Girlfriend, I’m Single Until I’m Married

Keke Palmer is sharing her thoughts on relationships and said she doesn’t believe in “boyfriend and girlfriend” titles. Read More

Dave Chappelle Says He Wants To Move To Africa

Could Dave Chappelle be packing up and leaving for Africa? Read More

Apple announces iPhone privacy update that could cost Facebook, others billions

Apps will have to obtain explicit permission from iPhone users before tracking their activity and whereabouts. Read More

