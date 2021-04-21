The Bijou Star Files: Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Reactions

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 21, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
PRESIDENT BIDEN, VP HARRIS GEORGE FLOYD CHANGED THE WORLD… Chauvin Guilty Verdict Can Spark Change
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris just reacted to the guilty verdict that was handed down in the Derek Chauvin murder trial … and they say it’s a catalyst for ending systemic racism. Read More
Columbus Ohio Police Shot & Killed 16-Year Old Ma’Khia Bryant After She Called Police For Help
Ma’Khia Bryant is a 16-year-old girl who called the police for help and was shot and killed by them. Read More
7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot At A McDonald’s Drive-Thru In Chicago
We are sending our deepest condolences to the family of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams. She was unfortunately shot and killed Sunday afternoon while in the car with her father at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Read More
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS DRAGGED OVER ‘I CAN BREATHE’ POST… After Chauvin Verdict
Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking full responsibility for the tweet … but says the team will NOT delete the message that many feel is extremely tone deaf. Read More
DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY OF MURDERING GEORGE FLOYD
Chauvin was booked at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, he was booked at 4:55pm local time. Read More
DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY TEEN WHO RECORDED FLOYD MURDER REACTS …’Cried So Hard’ During Verdict
The teenager whose video was seen ’round the world of George Floyd being murdered by Derek Chauvin has spoken on the guilty verdict that just came down … and she’s elated. Read More
MAGIC JOHNSON PRAISES DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY VERDICT… ‘Thank God’
Magic Johnson believes justice has been served in the Derek Chauvin case — thanking God after the former police officer was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd. Read More
AL SHARPTON PRAISES BIDEN FOR CHAUVIN VERDICT REMARKS …Nice to See Empathy!!!
President Biden saying he’s “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in Derek Chauvin‘s murder trial is a breath of fresh air for Rev. Al Sharpton, who believes the Prez didn’t do anything wrong by weighing in … and showing he’s human. Read More
WAKA FLOCKA FLAME TRUMP HONORS HIM With Lifetime Achievement Award!!!
Donald Trump’s apparently a big fan of Waka Flocka Flame’s charity work … because the former President recognized the rapper with a lifetime achievement award. Read More
Kanye West Asked To Perform At DMX’s Memorial By Swizz Beatz
Could Kanye West be bringing his Sunday Service to DMX’s memorial? Read More
Lock Her Up: North Carolina Woman Allegedly Purposely Drove Into a Group of Black Teens Playing Basketball
A North Carolina woman has been charged with driving her vehicle into a yard where three Black teens were playing basketball. Read More
50 Cent Will Star In An Action-Sports Thriller About Football Players Who Pull Off Heists [Photo]
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has come aboard to star in and executive produce Free Agents, a sports heist thriller that Deon Taylor will direct for Lionsgate. Read More
Lil Wayne Announces He and On-Again Off-Again Girlfriend Denise Bidot Got Married
Lil Wayne is a newly-married man. Read More
Keke Palmer: I Don’t Believe In Boyfriend & Girlfriend, I’m Single Until I’m Married
Keke Palmer is sharing her thoughts on relationships and said she doesn’t believe in “boyfriend and girlfriend” titles. Read More
Dave Chappelle Says He Wants To Move To Africa
Could Dave Chappelle be packing up and leaving for Africa? Read More
Apple announces iPhone privacy update that could cost Facebook, others billions
Apps will have to obtain explicit permission from iPhone users before tracking their activity and whereabouts. Read More
