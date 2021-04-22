FROM THA STREETS 2 THA SUITES Uncle Snoop Drops New Music Gang Signs (feat. Mozzy)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

What’s new nieces and nephews From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, Uncle Snoop, dropped new music just in time for the 4, 20, Gang Signs featuring Mozzy with his mind on his money and his money on his mind sippin on Gin and Juice as he passed the smoke that blew up the front of that big white house on Pennsylvania Avenue zip 202….laid back.

I am obviously not a great rapper but I do have very limited bars hence the first paragraph announcement that the 49 year old Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg is still rollin when it come’s to rhymes but this time he has got social media buzzin about the lyric’s in his first single ‘Gang Signs’ from his forthcoming album ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites,’:

“Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama.”

So the question on everyone’s mind is which Obama? Or is this what Jay-Z told you before “The truth in my verses….versus your metaphors about what your net worth is.” ?

The answer is, who cares, the joint is, pardon the pun, SMOKING !!

Take a listen to Snoop Dogg featuring Mozzy ‘Gang Signs’ below.

