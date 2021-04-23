NFL Draft In Cleveland To Honor Legends, Current And Future Stars

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With the NFL Draft scheduled to begin in Cleveland on April 29, excitement continues to build around one of football’s most watched off-season events.

In addition to young prospects preparing for the moment of a lifetime, current stars and legends of the league will also be on hand, bridging the gap between the game’s greats and a whole new generation.

NFL legends and active players will add to the draft excitement by announcing various selections in Cleveland. Players will represent their clubs regardless of whether the team possesses a Round 2 or Round 3 pick.

Fifty-eight prospects – 13 on-site in Cleveland and 45 virtually – are confirmed to participate in the draft, along with a host of NFL Legends and current stars.

Alabama will have nine draft-eligible players participating while four schools – LSU, Miami (Fla.), Penn State and USC – will each have three players taking part. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with 21 prospects confirmed to participate in the event.

The players confirmed to participate virtually will be featured on the NFL Draft television broadcast as well as across the NFL Media landscape. In total, 90 players will participate in the NFL Draft, including 32 current players and legends.

The NFL Draft will also be partnering with Cleveland officials and organizations for a series of events beginning April 27. See the full list of events here.

Check out the players and legends confirmed to make virtual or in-person appearances during the NFL Draft below.

Players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft on-site in Cleveland:

C. Barmore Alabama Greg Rousseau Miami Ja’Marr Chase LSU Rashawn Slater Northwestern Caleb Farley Virginia Tech Devonta Smith Alabama Mac Jones Alabama Patrick Surtain II Alabama Trey Lance N. Dakota State Jaylen Waddle Alabama Micah Parsons Penn State Zach Wilson BYU Kyle Pitts Florida

Players confirmed to participate virtually in Draft festivities:

Carlos Basham Wake Forest Jalen Mayfield Michigan Rashod Bateman Minnesota Quinn Meinerz Wisconsin-Whitewater Nick Bolton Missouri Trevon Moehrig TCU Tyson Campbell Georgia Elijah Moore Mississippi Andre Cisco Syracuse Rondale Moore Purdue Samuel Cosmi Texas Dylan Moses Alabama Jabril Cox LSU Greg Newsome Northwestern Christian Darrisaw V. Tech Azeez Ojulari Georgia Jamin Davis Kentucky Joseph Ossai Texas Wyatt Davis Ohio State Jayson Oweh Penn State Landon Dickerson Alabama J. Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame Travis Etienne Clemson Kwity Paye Michigan Justin Fields Ohio State Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma Pat Freiermuth Penn State Jaelan Phillips Miami (Fla.) Najee Harris Alabama Penei Sewell Oregon Jevon Holland Oregon Trey Smith Tennessee Jaycee Horn South Carolina Amon-Ra St. Brown USC Creed Humphrey Oklahoma Chazz Surratt North Carolina Brevin Jordan Miami (Fla.) Kadarius Toney Florida Trevor Lawrence Clemson Tommy Tremble Notre Dame Alex Leatherwood Alabama Jay Tufele USC Hunter Long Boston College Alijah Vera-Tucker USC Terrace Marshall LSU

Players and Legends scheduled to make selections on Night 2 of this year’s NFL Draft:

Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold Atlanta Falcons Chris Lindstrom Los Angeles Chargers Hank Bauer Baltimore Ravens Jacoby Jones Los Angeles Rams Orlando Pace Buffalo Bills Joe DeLamielleure Miami Dolphins Byron Jones Carolina Panthers Kemp Rasmussen Minnesota Vikings John Randle Chicago Bears Rashied Davis New England Patriots Stanley Morgan Cincinnati Bengals Anthony Muñoz New Orleans Saints Demario Davis Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett New York Giants Darius Slayton Dallas Cowboys Drew Pearson New York Jets Laveranues Coles Denver Broncos Billy Thompson Philadelphia Eagles Mike Golic Detroit Lions Frank Ragnow Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris Green Bay Packers Rashan Gary San Francisco 49ers Jaquiski Tartt Houston Texans Chester Pitts Seattle Seahawks Mack Strong Indianapolis Colts Antoine Bethea Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jimmie Giles Jack. Jaguars Kevin Hardy Tennessee Titans Michael Griffin Kansas City Chiefs Will Shields Washington Football Team Monte Coleman

*Bold designates Hall of Famers

