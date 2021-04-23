NFL Draft In Cleveland To Honor Legends, Current And Future Stars

With the NFL Draft scheduled to begin in Cleveland on April 29, excitement continues to build around one of football’s most watched off-season events.
In addition to young prospects preparing for the moment of a lifetime, current stars and legends of the league will also be on hand, bridging the gap between the game’s greats and a whole new generation.
NFL legends and active players will add to the draft excitement by announcing various selections in Cleveland. Players will represent their clubs regardless of whether the team possesses a Round 2 or Round 3 pick.
Fifty-eight prospects – 13 on-site in Cleveland and 45 virtually – are confirmed to participate in the draft, along with a host of NFL Legends and current stars.
Alabama will have nine draft-eligible players participating while four schools – LSU, Miami (Fla.), Penn State and USC – will each have three players taking part. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with 21 prospects confirmed to participate in the event.
The players confirmed to participate virtually will be featured on the NFL Draft television broadcast as well as across the NFL Media landscape. In total, 90 players will participate in the NFL Draft, including 32 current players and legends.
The NFL Draft will also be partnering with Cleveland officials and organizations for a series of events beginning April 27. See the full list of events here.
Check out the players and legends confirmed to make virtual or in-person appearances during the NFL Draft below.
Players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft on-site in Cleveland:
|C. Barmore
|Alabama
|Greg Rousseau
|Miami
|Ja’Marr Chase
|LSU
|Rashawn Slater
|Northwestern
|Caleb Farley
|Virginia Tech
|Devonta Smith
|Alabama
|Mac Jones
|Alabama
|Patrick Surtain II
|Alabama
|Trey Lance
|N. Dakota State
|Jaylen Waddle
|Alabama
|Micah Parsons
|Penn State
|Zach Wilson
|BYU
|Kyle Pitts
|Florida
Players confirmed to participate virtually in Draft festivities:
|Carlos Basham
|Wake Forest
|Jalen Mayfield
|Michigan
|Rashod Bateman
|Minnesota
|Quinn Meinerz
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Nick Bolton
|Missouri
|Trevon Moehrig
|TCU
|Tyson Campbell
|Georgia
|Elijah Moore
|Mississippi
|Andre Cisco
|Syracuse
|Rondale Moore
|Purdue
|Samuel Cosmi
|Texas
|Dylan Moses
|Alabama
|Jabril Cox
|LSU
|Greg Newsome
|Northwestern
|Christian Darrisaw
|V. Tech
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|Jamin Davis
|Kentucky
|Joseph Ossai
|Texas
|Wyatt Davis
|Ohio State
|Jayson Oweh
|Penn State
|Landon Dickerson
|Alabama
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|Notre Dame
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|Kwity Paye
|Michigan
|Justin Fields
|Ohio State
|Ronnie Perkins
|Oklahoma
|Pat Freiermuth
|Penn State
|Jaelan Phillips
|Miami (Fla.)
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|Penei Sewell
|Oregon
|Jevon Holland
|Oregon
|Trey Smith
|Tennessee
|Jaycee Horn
|South Carolina
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|USC
|Creed Humphrey
|Oklahoma
|Chazz Surratt
|North Carolina
|Brevin Jordan
|Miami (Fla.)
|Kadarius Toney
|Florida
|Trevor Lawrence
|Clemson
|Tommy Tremble
|Notre Dame
|Alex Leatherwood
|Alabama
|Jay Tufele
|USC
|Hunter Long
|Boston College
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|USC
|Terrace Marshall
|LSU
Players and Legends scheduled to make selections on Night 2 of this year’s NFL Draft:
|Arizona Cardinals
|Kelvin Beachum
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Alec Ingold
|Atlanta Falcons
|Chris Lindstrom
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Hank Bauer
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jacoby Jones
|Los Angeles Rams
|Orlando Pace
|Buffalo Bills
|Joe DeLamielleure
|Miami Dolphins
|Byron Jones
|Carolina Panthers
|Kemp Rasmussen
|Minnesota Vikings
|John Randle
|Chicago Bears
|Rashied Davis
|New England Patriots
|Stanley Morgan
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Anthony Muñoz
|New Orleans Saints
|Demario Davis
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|New York Giants
|Darius Slayton
|Dallas Cowboys
|Drew Pearson
|New York Jets
|Laveranues Coles
|Denver Broncos
|Billy Thompson
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Mike Golic
|Detroit Lions
|Frank Ragnow
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Franco Harris
|Green Bay Packers
|Rashan Gary
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jaquiski Tartt
|Houston Texans
|Chester Pitts
|Seattle Seahawks
|Mack Strong
|Indianapolis Colts
|Antoine Bethea
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jimmie Giles
|Jack. Jaguars
|Kevin Hardy
|Tennessee Titans
|Michael Griffin
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Will Shields
|Washington Football Team
|Monte Coleman
*Bold designates Hall of Famers
