The Bijou Star Files: Singer Kehlani’s Family Knew Before She Did!?

April 23, 2021:

KEHLANI COMES OUT AS LESBIAN …’Everyone Knew But Me’

Kehlani is coming out as lesbian … and she says she’s the last one in her family to know she’s gay. Read More

POLICE BRUTALITY COPS STOP FELLOW OFFICER FROM PUNCHING HANDCUFFED WOMAN Punching Cop Placed On Paid Leave

The Westminster Police officer seen on video punching a woman has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation. Read More

DAUNTE WRIGHT FUNERAL AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY …Powerful Words, Prayers & Performances

Rev. Al Sharpton’s eulogy for Daunte Wright — the 20-year-old father who was killed by police during a traffic stop — was a testament to a commitment to justice in response to people of color continuing to die at the hands of police in America. Read More

TOKYO OLYMPICS ATHLETES BANNED FROM PROTESTING AT PODIUM… Sanctions For Kneeling

Athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics are NOT allowed to participate in any protests or demonstrations on the field of play, during an official ceremony or at the podium … and those who do will be punished. Read More

Jadakiss Holds Food Giveaway In Yonkers, New York In Honor Of DMX (Video)

Former Ruff Ryder labelmate, Jadakiss, who is also a member of the rap group The Lox, did an act of service in his honor by giving food away to the community in Yonkers, New York, which is their hometown. Read More

Skai Jackson Speaks On Black Women Who Consider Themselves To Be Of A Lighter Complexion: ‘You’re Brown…’

On Thursday, Skai Jackson had an opinion about skin tone, and how some Black women claim to be lighter than what they actually are. Read More

Queen Naija Claps Back At Body Shamers After Posting Sexy Bathing Suit Pics

Queen Naija is dealing with an onslaught of criticism herself after posting some bathing suit pics on her social media accounts. Read More

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Set To Appeal Murder Conviction Of Botham Jean Next Week

There is news that former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is headed to appeal her 10-year sentence for killing Botham Jean in 2018 next week. Amber was found guilty of shooting and killing Botham after she got off the elevator on the wrong floor, walked into his apartment, and mistook him as an intruder. Read More

Florida Couple Planned A Whole Wedding At A Mansion They Thought Was Vacant, Cops Were Called As Guests Started Arriving

A Florida couple had their whole dream wedding planned out at this stunning 16,300-square-foot mansion and estate. Read More

Claudia Jordan Says NeNe Leakes Ruined Her Own Career: ‘She’s Absolutely Irrelevant Now’

Claudia Jordan thinks NeNe Leakes ruined her own career: “She’s absolutely irrelevant right now.” Read More

House Approves Bill That Could Make Washington D.C. A State

On Thursday, the House voted on a bill that would allow Washington D.C. to become the 51st state. Read More

Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts Are Coming Back

The doughnut chain’s Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts are coming back by popular demand. Read More

D.C. Pastor Arrested For Using More Than $3.5 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans To Buy 39 Used Cars

The founding pastor of the Kingdom Tabernacle of Restoration Ministries, Rudolph Brooks Jr., is being accused of using funds from the Paycheck Protection Program to fund 39 vehicles for a debunked car business. Read More

Woman Survives Being Hit In The Head With A Flying Turtle

A 71-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after being hit in the head by a turtle that smashed through the windshield of a car she was riding in. Read More

NBA Star Sterling Brown Jumped Outside Miami Nightclub

Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown “could have died” when he was jumped outside a nightclub in Miami on Sunday night. Read More

Taco Bell To Introduce A Plant-Based Meat Alternative

Taco Bell is joining the plant-based train by introducing a new vegan meat alternative. Read More

LeBron James Speaks Out After Removing Tweet About Ma’Khia Bryant: ‘I’m So Damn Tired Of Seeing Black People Killed By Police’

LeBron James shared why he took down his tweet about police-slain teen Ma’Khia Bryant. Read More

Palm Scan Feature Will Allow Whole Food Customers To Pay For Food

On Wednesday, Whole Foods announced that its parent company Amazon would implement its palm-scanning technology, giving customers the ability to pay in checkout lines. Read More

90-Year-Old Woman Defrauded out of $32.8M Dollars in Phone Scam

In what is thought to be one of Hong Kong’s largest phone scams, a 90-year-old woman was defrauded of $32.8 million dollars. Read More

DMX’s Memorial Services Have Been Announced

The service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Read More

Virginia Police Officer Fired For Contributing To Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Fund

A high-ranking Norfolk, Virginia police officer who contributed to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund, has been fired. Read More

That’s Baller: Rihanna Buys Mansion Next Door for $10 Million

Rihanna is adding to her already impressive real estate portfolio. After purchasing a $13.8 million Beverly Hills pad just three months ago, she scooped up the neighboring house for $10 million. Read More

Black Rob’s Manager on Diddy Paying for Rapper’s Funeral: ‘He Dead and Gone Now’

Diddy has offered to pay for former Bad Boys Records artist Black Rob’s funeral, but according to Rob’s manager that’s just not enough. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Announces She’s Taking a Break From Music & ‘Recharging’

After an ongoing run of performances and consistent music releases, Megan Thee Stallion is taking a much-needed break. Read More

Digital Underground Member Shock G Dead at 57

Shock G, best known for Digital Underground’s hit song “The Humpty Dance,” is dead. Read More

Dr. Dre and Wife Nicole Young File Papers to Become Officially Single

Dr. Dre is officially a single man after a judge is his divorce case is set to sign off on the couple “legally” ending their marriage. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing a Superhero Movie About an Older Black Woman: ‘They’re Saving the Earth’

The actress and The View co-host, 65, revealed she’s in the process of writing a script for a superhero movie about an older Black woman who gets powers and has to learn to use them. Read More

Snoop Dogg Implies He Smoked Weed with Obama in New Song

Of course Snoop Dogg celebrated 4/20 and he kicked things off by dropping a new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites. Naturally, some of the songs include references to marijuana use, and on one, Snoop implies that he has smoked with a certain beloved former president. Read More

Lizzo Shares Unedited Nude Selfie Alongside Message About Realistic Beauty Standards

Lizzo is welcoming everyone into Taurus season with a little body positivity. Read More

NFL Draft 2021 in Cleveland: Ultimate Draft HQ

Cleveland is back in the national spotlight as the 2021 NFL Draft descends upon the city for three days of sports, live music and so much more. Read More

Could Ohio change the metrics it uses for deciding when to fully reopen?

Gov. DeWine suggested the state is looking at moving from cases per 100,000 people to vaccination rate to decide when to fully reopen the state. Read More

