The Bijou Star Files: Yandy Held Mendeecees Down But He Wouldn’t Have !?

April 29, 2021:

Mendeecees Says ‘I Don’t Know’ When Asked By Yandy If He’d Hold Her Down If Their Roles Were Reversed (Video)

Mendeecees is receiving a lot of side-eye based on a response he gave to his wife Yandy Smith when she asked him if he’d hold her down if their roles were reversed in regard to his prison bid. Read More

TOMMY ‘TINY’ LISTER HAD COVID-19 WHEN HE DIED, BUT …Heart Disease Killed Him

Just as Tommy “Tiny” Lister’s loved ones suspected, he did have COVID-19 at the time of his death … but the L.A. County Medical Examiner says that’s not what caused his death. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER SUSPECTS FACE FEDERAL HATE CRIMES

The men already charged for the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery are now facing federal charges as well — the U.S. Dept. of Justice just slapped them with hate crimes. Read More

KAMALA HARRIS MADAME TUSSAUDS’ 1ST VP WAX FIGURE!!!

Kamala Harris is getting the Madame Tussauds treatment … becoming the first Veep EVER to get immortalized by the famous wax museum. Read More

Kodak Black Enters Guilty Plea In South Carolina Sexual Conduct Case–Has To Apologize To Victim And Go Through Counseling

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty in a 2016 sexual conduct case in Florence County, South Carolina. Read More

RUDY GIULIANI FEDS RAID NYC OFFICE & APARTMENT …Seize Electronic Devices

Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office in Manhattan were crawling with federal investigators Wednesday … we’ve confirmed they just executed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation. Read More

ANDREW BROWN JR. POLICE SHOOTING VIDS CAN BE SEEN …But Only by His Family!!!

The family’s legal team is “deeply disappointed” by the judge’s decision to keep the police footage from the public, saying … “In this modern civil rights crisis where we see Black people killed by the police everywhere we look, video evidence is the key to discerning the truth and getting well-deserved justice for victims of senseless murders.” Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN JUROR NO PRESSURE FOR A GUILTY VERDICT …Hardest Part Was Déjà Vu

One of the jurors on Derek Chauvin’s trial says there was no pressure to reach a guilty verdict — but does explain the most difficult part of the job … seeing the videos on replay. Read More

MIKE TYSON I’M FIGHTING LENNOX LEWIS… September, Baby!!!

Mike Tyson say’s his next boxing opponent is all lined up and it’s a rematch with former heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis!! Read More

Joseline Hernandez & Wendy Williams Have A Mild Exchange While On-Air

On Wednesday, Joseline was the latest guest to join Wendy Williams on her talk show, and let’s just say that her appearance definitely added some extra spice to everyone’s morning. Read More

Baby Blue Shares He’s Back Outside & Seemingly At The Club After Being Hospitalized In Critical Condition

On Tuesday, Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky took to Instagram to share that he was “back outside,” after being shot last week and reportedly being in critical condition. Read More

Ohio Becomes Latest State To Allow Transgender Residents To Change The Gender On Their Birth Certificate

According to recent reports, Ohio is now the latest state to officially allow its transgender residents the ability to change the gender on their birth certificate. Read More

Walmart Is Accusing Yeezy’s New Logo Of Being Too Similar To Its Own–Fears Customers May Confuse The Brands

The megastore has filed a complaint to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, arguing that a proposed logo design for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand looks too similar to Walmart’s logo. Read More

Ben & Jerry’s New Totally Unbaked Flavor Features Ice Cream And Brownie Batter

Ben & Jerry is adding to its ice cream portfolio. Read More

DJ Khaled Previews New Jay-Z And Nas Track “Sorry Not Sorry”

DJ Khaled revealed the album art and star-studded tracklist for his 12th studio album Khaled Khaled on Wednesday. Read More

Rolls Royce Customized by Drake and Chrome Hearts to be on Display at a Miami Museum

The Institute of Contemporary Art’s sculpture garden in Miami is set to display a 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan designed by Drake, the Hollywood-based label Chrome Hearts, and the luxury car modification firm Mansory. Read More

Lil Kim Announces New Memoir and Opens Up about Her 30-Year Career

With her forthcoming memoir, the “Original Queen Bee” is reclaiming her throne. Read More

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Fight Set For June 6

The unbeaten former world champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube sensation turned amateur boxer Logan Paul have rescheduled their exhibition bout. Read More

Anti-abortion Bill Passes In Arizona; Banning Abortions Due to Genetic Issues

The governor of Arizona has signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill prohibiting women from having abortions solely because their fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down’s syndrome. Read More

Twitter Drags Steve Harvey For Saying Men & Women Couldn’t Be Friends In Resurfaced Clip

Steve Harvey has never been shy about voicing his opinions, especially when it comes to love and romance. After all, he wrote the book on navigating through a healthy love life. His 2009 bestseller “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” was adapted into two films that were also box office hits. Read More

Biden to the nation and world: ‘America is rising anew’

The president pointed to the emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform roles the government plays. Read More

