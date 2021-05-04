The Bijou Star Files: LBJ Say’s ‘I Fueled The Wrong Conversation…”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 4, 2021:

LeBron James: ‘I fueled the wrong conversation about Ma’Khia Bryant’

The Akron native and L.A. Lakers star has come under fire for posting, then deleting a tweet with a picture of the Columbus officer who fatally shot the 16-year-old. Read More

California coronavirus cases keep ‘falling like a rock’ despite surges in Oregon, Washington

California has continued to do better than any other state, with the lowest per capita coronavirus case rate in the nation over the last week. Read More

BILL & MELINDA GATES MELINDA FILES FOR DIVORCE …NO PRENUP

Melinda filed, citing that the marriage is irretrievably broken. The doc asks the judge to rule the marriage ended “as of the date in the separation contract.” That contract is not included in the divorce filing, but they apparently separated at some point earlier and signed a document to that effect. Read More

AL SHARPTON SPEAKS AT ANDREW BROWN JR. FUNERAL… Release the Tape!!!

Andrew Brown Jr. is being laid to rest — but even as his family says goodbye, they’re still pressuring the county for the video of his death … and Al Sharpton helped lead the charge. Read More

CAITLYN JENNER WRONG ABOUT BANNING TRANS GIRLS IN GIRLS’ SPORTS …Says Trans Doctor/Athlete

Caitlyn Jenner’s take on banning trans girls from competing in girls’ sports is unfounded and unjust … so says Dr. Veronica Ivy whose view is the polar opposite. Read More

KYLIE JENNER Flies to Miami …TO CELEBRATE TRAVIS’ BIRTHDAY!!!

Kylie Jenner made a big gesture for her baby daddy, Travis Scott — flying across the country to be by his side as he celebrates his birthday. Read More

The U.S. Is On The Verge Of A Chicken Shortage Due To Increased Demand And Supply Shortage

The pandemic is apparently to blame for a current chicken shortage facing the nation, Read More

Official Release Date & Title Revealed For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel—Film Also Set To Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

In a recent announcement from Marvel Studios, it was formally confirmed that not only is the sequel to 2018’s ‘Black Panther’ on the way—but it’s arriving sooner than many fans initially anticipated. Read More

“You’ve Been Touched By An Angel, Girl”: Red Lobster Employees Save Rare Spotted Lobster Before It Ended Up On Someone’s Plate

Being one of a kind saved the life of a lobster about to be cooked up and served on a platter at Red Lobster. Read More

More Than Two Million Sign Petition Calling For Monthly Stimulus Checks

More than two million people have signed a petition calling for monthly stimulus checks. Read More

NJ Police Chief Who Asked to Sleep With Officer’s Wife and Daughter Faces Demotion

A hearing officer ruled a New Jersey police chief who offered to promote an officer in exchange for sleeping with his wife and daughter should be demoted. Read More

Married Professional Boxer, Felix Verdejo, Charged in Connection with Murder of a Pregnant Woman Found in Lagoon

Felix Verdejo, a professional boxer who fought in the 2012 Olympics, has been charged with various crimes connected with the murder of a 27-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child. Read More

Shekinah Anderson Says Her ‘Last Straw’ With Tiny Harris Was After She Spoke On Sexual Assault Allegations Against Tiny & T.I.: Tiny Was In The Room With Me, Telling Me What To Say – She Let The World Tear Me Up

It’s safe to say that Shekinah Anderson is holding nothing back as she dishes on her former friendship with Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris. Read More

A Mike Tyson Docuseries is Coming to ABC

ABC News will air a new documentary series on the rise to fame of boxer Mike Tyson, as well as all that has happened since. Read More

Oregon Senator Charged With Misdemeanor After Being Accused of Unlocking Capitol Door For Protestors

Two misdemeanor charges have been filed against an Oregon state senator suspected of allowing protestors into the closed state Capitol building while lawmakers discussed Covid-19 restrictions. Read More

White Restaurant Owner Ordered To Pay Black Man $546,000 For 5 Years of Enslavement

A court ruled that a South Carolina man with an intellectual disability will be paid $546,000 in damages after a restaurant owner enslaved him for 5 years. Read More

Birdman Reveals How Much Cash Money Earns Off Its Artists’ Masters [Video]

In an interview on the Where’s Wallo podcast Birdman says that many of his musical predecessors “got f***ed” in the music industry for not owning their masters. Read More

Dwayne Johnson Says He’ll ‘Consider’ Running for President: ‘I Have a Goal and an Interest and an Ambition to Unite Our Country’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is opening up about his political ambitions in a new interview… Read More

Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Singer Naomi Sharon’s 8-Year Engagement

Recently, accusations have gone around regarding Drake being involved with singer Naomi Sharon, who was engaged at the time. Read More

Tory Lanez Announces Collaborative Project With Chris Brown, Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

R&B Artist Tory Lanez announced he will be working collaboratively with Chris Brown on a joint album. Read More

Renni Rucci Opens Up About Plastic Surgery In Now-Deleted Tweets: The Gym Does Not Fix Everything

Renni Rucci went to Twitter to open up about the work she’s had done! Read More

Will Smith Reveals ‘I’m In The Worst Shape Of My Life’ With Shirtless Photo

Will Smith took to his social media this weekend with a revealing photo and message: Read More

Katt Williams Says There Is A Misconception That Drugs Help You Creatively, Refers To Himself As The Greatest Comedian Living & Says His Perm Is A Homage To Women

Comedian Katt Williams, who is known for keeping a low profile these days, made a special appearance on Fat Joe’s Instagram Live… Read More

DJ Quik Burns Death Row Royalty Check, Says He Wants Proper Credit For Work He’s Done With Nelly, Kendrick Lamar, R. Kelly, 50 Cent & Tupac

DJ Quik took to social media to call out the music industry. The legendary rapper, record producer and musician, burned his Death Row Records royalty check because he insists proper credits have not been given to him for all of the work he’s done. Read More

Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Saw Her Give Birth Via Zoom

Zoom has been useful for many during the pandemic. Recently, Kelly Rowland gave birth to her second son, and she revealed that she was surrounded by loved ones for her second encounter with labor and delivery–and this included Beyoncé and Michelle Williams via Zoom … Read More

FDA could authorize Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 by next week

A preliminary Pfizer study of 2,260 volunteers ages 12 to 15 found no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents. Read More

Facebook decision on Trump’s ban is coming Wednesday

Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. Read More

FLORIDA PADDLING INCIDENT BEATEN 6-YEAR-OLD GETTING THERAPY… Mother Too

The 6-year-old student from Florida who took a paddling — with her mom watching — is still shaken up from the incident … and is getting professional help. Read More

