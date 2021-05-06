The Bijou Star Files: You Won’t Believe What Guards Found In Her VJay

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 6, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Woman Who Smuggled Gun In Her Vagina Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
A Missouri woman who hid a gun in her vagina and smuggled it into a county jail has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Read More
DONALD TRUMP ON FACEBOOK PANEL FORCING ZUCKERBERG TO MAKE THE CALL… So Says Kara Swisher
If Mark Zuckerberg thought he could dodge the big decision on whether Donald Trump gets back on Facebook, its independent panel’s essentially saying not so fast, Zuck … according to a leading tech journalist. Read More
BILL GATES DIVORCE GIVES MELINDA $1.8 BILLION IN STOCKS …On Same Day Of Divorce Filing
Bill Gates lined his estranged wife’s pocket with nearly $2 BILLION the very same day she filed for divorce … and this revelation is a sign they were working out the property settlement long before the divorce announcement. Read More
TREY SONGZ ALLEGEDLY BATTERED BARTENDER… With His Fist
Trey Songz walloped a bartender with his fist at a concert, then went right back to watching the show … so the bartender claims in a new lawsuit. Read More
BROADWAY BACK IN BIZ IN SEPTEMBER …Full Reopening!!!
Theater fans rejoice … Broadway is set to reopen at 100 percent capacity on September 14 after a year and a half closure, so says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Read More
DEREK CHAUVIN APPEAL FIGHT FOR NEW TRIAL WILL RAISE JUROR And His Photo at MLK Rally
Chauvin’s defense attorney is going to have a harder time of convincing a judge a new trial is warranted than he may think … so says a noted law professor, Tamara Rice Lave. Read More
TOKYO OLYMPICS ATHLETES BARRED FROM WEARING ‘BLM’ APPAREL … At Ceremonies
Tokyo Olympics athletes will NOT be allowed to wear “Black Lives Matter” apparel at Games ceremonies this summer … officials have confirmed that’s part of the ban on protests and political messages. Read More
PELOTON TURN OFF OUR TREADMILLS!!! Recalled Over Safety Concerns
Peloton is urging customers who bought its Tread+ and Tread machines to stop using the equipment and contact the company for a refund — a move that comes after several reported injuries, and the alleged death of a child. Read More
DONALD TRUMP FACEBOOK UPHOLDS SUSPENSION FOR NOW He Responds W/ Indignation
Trump himself has now responded to the news that he’ll be off Zuckerberg’s platform for the time being — and he sounds just as feisty as ever … saying he’ll be back one way or another. Read More
SILENTO ASKS FOR $25K BOND IN GA MURDER CASE Promise I Won’t Run!!!
Silento insists he has a constitutional right to a reasonable bond in his felony murder case … insisting he’s not a flight risk. Read More
Some parents cautious to vaccinate their children against COVID-19
One in four say they do not plan to vaccinate their kids, even as Pfizer seeks approval of its shots for those ages 12-15. Read More
Restaurant Revitalization Fund much needed for many local businesses to recover and stay afloat
Federal money granted to businesses from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is providing much-needed help for many local businesses throughout Northeast Ohio and around the country. Read More
Gov. Mike DeWine visits Cleveland to promote Ohio Tourism Day
The governor visited various cities on Wednesday to promote tourism in the state as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More
Kodak Black Attempts To Shoot His Shot At Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina With Instagram Post
Kodak Black posted a very explicit message to his Instagram stories about what he would like to do to Hennessy Carolina in the bedroom. Read More
Yella Beezy Decides To Step Up And Shoot His Shot At Melinda Gates Following Her Divorce Announcement—“…Have My Baby”
Yella Beezy recently made it very clear that once the ink is dry on her divorce papers, he’s ready to scoop up Melinda Gates, so they can come together to create some offspring. Read More
Sydney Chase Confirms She Received Cease & Desist From Tristan Thompson, Says She’s Choosing Not To Comply
Well this looks like it won’t be over any time soon. Sydney Chase is now saying she has finally received the cease and desist letter from Tristan Thompson, but that won’t stop her from speaking her truth. Read More
Atlanta Board Reinstates Garrett Rolfe, Officer Who Is Charged In The Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks
On Tuesday, one of the Atlanta officers who were fired and charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was reinstated by the Atlanta Civil Service Board. Read More
G Herbo Hit With Another Federal Charge For Allegedly Lying To A Federal Agent In Connection To Fraud Case
Just days after celebrating his baby shower, G Herbo was back in court after the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed another charge against him, this time for allegedly lying to a federal agent about his relationship with one of his alleged co-conspirators in a federal fraud case. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Lands Her Own Snapchat Reality Series
Megan Thee Stallion has landed a reality show on Snapchat that will focus on her love for her pets while kicking it with some of her famous friends. Read More
Tennessee Legislator Praises Three-Fifths Compromise During His House Argument
A Tennessee legislator praised the Three-Fifths Compromise, a 1787 agreement that stated slaves would be counted as three-fifths of a person. Read More
Former Tennis Coach Sentenced To 25 Years For Videotaping Minors Undressing and Showering
A former North Carolina tennis coach will be spending a significant amount of time behind bars for videotaping minors undressing and showering. Read More
Missing Woman Found Alive at Utah Campground Months after Relying on Grass and Moss to Survive
A woman who was missing for more than five months was found this weekend at a Utah campground after surviving on moss and grass, authorities said. Read More
Two Men Caught in Kansas City, Mo. Traveling on Bus with Nearly 24 Pounds of Heroin
Two men traveling through Kansas City, Missouri, were caught with nearly 24 pounds of heroin at a bus terminal. Read More
Mali Woman Delivers Nine Babies After Believing She Was Pregnant With Only Seven
A Mali woman has just given birth to nine babies after she was told to expect just seven. Read More
Woman, 21, Caught Trying To Smuggle $40,000 Worth Of Cocaine In Shoes
A woman has been arrested after she tried to smuggle cocaine through an Atlanta airport. Read More
Gang Members Unleash 1,000 Roaches Into Restaurant Over ‘Unpaid Debt’
Two gang members unleashed 1,000 cockroaches into a Taiwanese restaurant because of an “unpaid debt.” Read More
Disneyland’s Revamped Snow White Ride Criticized for Prince Charming’s ‘Non-Consensual’ Kiss
Snow White’s Scary Adventure, one of Disneyland’s original attractions, was redesigned and reopened to the public during the park’s reopening last week. Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, the ride’s current name, has received acclaim for its enhancements, including new audio, animation, music, and stunning visuals, including laser projections and LED lights. Read More
Woman Unaware That She Was Pregnant Delivers Son On Flight To Hawaii
A woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gave birth to a baby boy during a flight to Hawaii. Read More
Jaleel White Says He Was ‘Not Welcomed at all’ to ‘Family Matters’ Cast
Jaleel White’s Steve Urkel character has become one of the most iconic super-nerds of all-time, and is widely credited for helping Family Matters’ secure a successful nine-season run. However, the now-44-year-old actor says his introduction to the show wasn’t exactly smooth, as the original main cast didn’t welcome him with open arms. Read More
Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married To Melinda
It’s been reported that after marrying his wife, Bill Gates would spend a long weekend every year at a cozy beach cottage in North Carolina with his old girlfriend. Read More
Rep. Bobby Rush Files Bill to Force FBI to Release Secret Files About Fred Hampton’s Death
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., an Illinois Black Panther Party co-founder, on Tuesday stepped up his drive to force the release of FBI domestic spying files, searching for new documents dealing with the FBI-related murder of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in 1969 on the West Side. Read More
