The Bijou Star Files: You Won’t Believe What Guards Found In Her VJay

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 6, 2021:

Woman Who Smuggled Gun In Her Vagina Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

A Missouri woman who hid a gun in her vagina and smuggled it into a county jail has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Read More

DONALD TRUMP ON FACEBOOK PANEL FORCING ZUCKERBERG TO MAKE THE CALL… So Says Kara Swisher

If Mark Zuckerberg thought he could dodge the big decision on whether Donald Trump gets back on Facebook, its independent panel’s essentially saying not so fast, Zuck … according to a leading tech journalist. Read More

BILL GATES DIVORCE GIVES MELINDA $1.8 BILLION IN STOCKS …On Same Day Of Divorce Filing

Bill Gates lined his estranged wife’s pocket with nearly $2 BILLION the very same day she filed for divorce … and this revelation is a sign they were working out the property settlement long before the divorce announcement. Read More

TREY SONGZ ALLEGEDLY BATTERED BARTENDER… With His Fist

Trey Songz walloped a bartender with his fist at a concert, then went right back to watching the show … so the bartender claims in a new lawsuit. Read More

BROADWAY BACK IN BIZ IN SEPTEMBER …Full Reopening!!!

Theater fans rejoice … Broadway is set to reopen at 100 percent capacity on September 14 after a year and a half closure, so says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN APPEAL FIGHT FOR NEW TRIAL WILL RAISE JUROR And His Photo at MLK Rally

Chauvin’s defense attorney is going to have a harder time of convincing a judge a new trial is warranted than he may think … so says a noted law professor, Tamara Rice Lave. Read More

TOKYO OLYMPICS ATHLETES BARRED FROM WEARING ‘BLM’ APPAREL … At Ceremonies

Tokyo Olympics athletes will NOT be allowed to wear “Black Lives Matter” apparel at Games ceremonies this summer … officials have confirmed that’s part of the ban on protests and political messages. Read More

PELOTON TURN OFF OUR TREADMILLS!!! Recalled Over Safety Concerns

Peloton is urging customers who bought its Tread+ and Tread machines to stop using the equipment and contact the company for a refund — a move that comes after several reported injuries, and the alleged death of a child. Read More

DONALD TRUMP FACEBOOK UPHOLDS SUSPENSION FOR NOW He Responds W/ Indignation

Trump himself has now responded to the news that he’ll be off Zuckerberg’s platform for the time being — and he sounds just as feisty as ever … saying he’ll be back one way or another. Read More

SILENTO ASKS FOR $25K BOND IN GA MURDER CASE Promise I Won’t Run!!!

Silento insists he has a constitutional right to a reasonable bond in his felony murder case … insisting he’s not a flight risk. Read More

Some parents cautious to vaccinate their children against COVID-19

One in four say they do not plan to vaccinate their kids, even as Pfizer seeks approval of its shots for those ages 12-15. Read More

Restaurant Revitalization Fund much needed for many local businesses to recover and stay afloat

Federal money granted to businesses from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is providing much-needed help for many local businesses throughout Northeast Ohio and around the country. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine visits Cleveland to promote Ohio Tourism Day

The governor visited various cities on Wednesday to promote tourism in the state as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Kodak Black Attempts To Shoot His Shot At Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina With Instagram Post

Kodak Black posted a very explicit message to his Instagram stories about what he would like to do to Hennessy Carolina in the bedroom. Read More

Yella Beezy Decides To Step Up And Shoot His Shot At Melinda Gates Following Her Divorce Announcement—“…Have My Baby”

Yella Beezy recently made it very clear that once the ink is dry on her divorce papers, he’s ready to scoop up Melinda Gates, so they can come together to create some offspring. Read More

Sydney Chase Confirms She Received Cease & Desist From Tristan Thompson, Says She’s Choosing Not To Comply

Well this looks like it won’t be over any time soon. Sydney Chase is now saying she has finally received the cease and desist letter from Tristan Thompson, but that won’t stop her from speaking her truth. Read More

Atlanta Board Reinstates Garrett Rolfe, Officer Who Is Charged In The Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

On Tuesday, one of the Atlanta officers who were fired and charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was reinstated by the Atlanta Civil Service Board. Read More

G Herbo Hit With Another Federal Charge For Allegedly Lying To A Federal Agent In Connection To Fraud Case

Just days after celebrating his baby shower, G Herbo was back in court after the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed another charge against him, this time for allegedly lying to a federal agent about his relationship with one of his alleged co-conspirators in a federal fraud case. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Lands Her Own Snapchat Reality Series

Megan Thee Stallion has landed a reality show on Snapchat that will focus on her love for her pets while kicking it with some of her famous friends. Read More

Tennessee Legislator Praises Three-Fifths Compromise During His House Argument

A Tennessee legislator praised the Three-Fifths Compromise, a 1787 agreement that stated slaves would be counted as three-fifths of a person. Read More

Former Tennis Coach Sentenced To 25 Years For Videotaping Minors Undressing and Showering

A former North Carolina tennis coach will be spending a significant amount of time behind bars for videotaping minors undressing and showering. Read More

Missing Woman Found Alive at Utah Campground Months after Relying on Grass and Moss to Survive

A woman who was missing for more than five months was found this weekend at a Utah campground after surviving on moss and grass, authorities said. Read More

Two Men Caught in Kansas City, Mo. Traveling on Bus with Nearly 24 Pounds of Heroin

Two men traveling through Kansas City, Missouri, were caught with nearly 24 pounds of heroin at a bus terminal. Read More

Mali Woman Delivers Nine Babies After Believing She Was Pregnant With Only Seven

A Mali woman has just given birth to nine babies after she was told to expect just seven. Read More

Woman, 21, Caught Trying To Smuggle $40,000 Worth Of Cocaine In Shoes

A woman has been arrested after she tried to smuggle cocaine through an Atlanta airport. Read More

Gang Members Unleash 1,000 Roaches Into Restaurant Over ‘Unpaid Debt’

Two gang members unleashed 1,000 cockroaches into a Taiwanese restaurant because of an “unpaid debt.” Read More

Disneyland’s Revamped Snow White Ride Criticized for Prince Charming’s ‘Non-Consensual’ Kiss

Snow White’s Scary Adventure, one of Disneyland’s original attractions, was redesigned and reopened to the public during the park’s reopening last week. Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, the ride’s current name, has received acclaim for its enhancements, including new audio, animation, music, and stunning visuals, including laser projections and LED lights. Read More

Woman Unaware That She Was Pregnant Delivers Son On Flight To Hawaii

A woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gave birth to a baby boy during a flight to Hawaii. Read More

Jaleel White Says He Was ‘Not Welcomed at all’ to ‘Family Matters’ Cast

Jaleel White’s Steve Urkel character has become one of the most iconic super-nerds of all-time, and is widely credited for helping Family Matters’ secure a successful nine-season run. However, the now-44-year-old actor says his introduction to the show wasn’t exactly smooth, as the original main cast didn’t welcome him with open arms. Read More

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married To Melinda

It’s been reported that after marrying his wife, Bill Gates would spend a long weekend every year at a cozy beach cottage in North Carolina with his old girlfriend. Read More

Rep. Bobby Rush Files Bill to Force FBI to Release Secret Files About Fred Hampton’s Death

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., an Illinois Black Panther Party co-founder, on Tuesday stepped up his drive to force the release of FBI domestic spying files, searching for new documents dealing with the FBI-related murder of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in 1969 on the West Side. Read More

