LOCAL NEWS: Longtime Akron-Area Televangelist Ernest Angley Has Passed Away at Age 99

One of the most well-known, celebrated and controversial televangelists has died.

Ernest Angley, known for his travels to performing healing sermons worldwide and his investments in business, has “passed away” at the age of 99. The news was made official by his church.

Ernest Angley Ministries confirmed his death on Friday evening with a statement on their website reading,

Pastor, evangelist, and author Rev. Ernest Angley has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Master at 99. He touched multitudes of souls worldwide with the pure Word of God confirmed with signs, wonders, miracles, and healings. He truly pleased God in all things.

Angley severed as pastor Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls for several decades.

He has also been able to sustain “a loyal following with his ministry and an online bible college,” which started on the web back in 2011.

In addition to Grace Cathedral, Angley is also known for purchasing a large part of property, including the station that became WBNX Channel 55, in 1984 from another televangelist Rex Humbard. Angley took over the television station’s license and Cathedral of Tomorrow complex from Humbard in Cuyahoga Falls. The facility would also include the Cathedral Buffet restaurant that has been owned by the church.

Through Angley’s Winston Broadcasting Network, Channel 55 went on the air back on Dec. 1, 1985 and has been an independent station in addition to being the home of The WB, Fox Kids Network and The CW. Since 2018, Channel 55 has once again been an independent in the Cleveland-Akron (Canton) television market.

The station has also been the home of Angley’s ‘Ninety and Nine Club,’ which had one time aired at 9am and 9pm before the second airing moved to 10pm, and ‘The Ernest Angley Hour,’ which has been seen worldwide.

Angley would become known for his way of healing people during services all over the world, including the ones at his church, and his purchase of the Boeing 747SP.

He was known for getting into trouble through his work and words. In 1984, Angley was arrested for “fraud and practicing medicine without a license” in Munich, Germany, and in 2006, he was slammed by officials in Guyana “for claiming he could cure AIDS,” according to USA Today.

In recent years, he was accused by several former members of his staff “of ‘predatory, harassing and offensive behavior’ in a lawsuit. Among them was a former pastor who had mentioned that he was “physically molested by Angley numerous times” between 2004 and ’14. Angley “was ‘not interested in responding'” to those claims, which the televangelist would dismiss them as “lies.” The lawsuit with the former pastor was settled early in 2020.

No matter what has gone on, Angley has left a mark not only in Northeast Ohio, but also the entire world.

