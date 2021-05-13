The Bijou Star Files: Tiffany Haddish Up Next For Queen Of Daytime

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 13, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Ellen DeGeneres to End Her Daytime Talk Show in 2022

One longtime syndicated television talk show host is coming to an end after almost two decades on-the-air. Read More

SHE READY!! Tiffany Haddish Poised to Take Over Ellen’s Daytime Crown

It was announced earlier today that Ellen DeGeneres decided to end her long running talk show, now it’s being reported that frequent guest host Tiffany Haddish maybe sliding into vacant that spot. Read More

Ohio to Give $1 Million to 5 Adults Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine and 5 Full College Scholarships

Ohio will give away $1 million prizes to five adults, plus another five full-ride public college scholarships to teens who get vaccinated against COVID-19. Read More

Ohio to End Mask Mandate and Other Orders on June 2

The official date of its end is June 2, which is exactly three weeks from the day of the address. Read More

Monica Has a New ‘Commitment’, Hosting “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly”

Singer Monica, has been given the nod for a new gig, hosting VH1’s new true crime series titled “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” a 8 episode series that will. Read More

Singer Tank Is Fighting Hearing Loss [VIDEO]

We are summoning prayer warriors as R&B singer Tank has took to his own social media to announce that he is suffering hearing loss. Read More

Black Cop Was Reprimanded and Sidelined Over His Cornrows Until County Commissioner Stepped In

Dakari Davis, an African American police officer with the DART Police Department in Dallas, received a reprimand from a lieutenant after being told that his cornrows are “unprofessional.” Read More

Maryland Governor Pardons 34 Lynching Victims In State In Order ‘To Right These Horrific Wrongs’

Governor Larry Hogan issued posthumous pardons to 34 Maryland lynching victims on May 8, reported the Baltimore Sun. Among them is including Howard Cooper, a 15-year-old Black boy who was dragged from the Baltimore County Jail and hanged outside the Towson jailhouse by a white mob in 1885. Read More

President Joe Biden Warns Americans They’ll Lose Unemployment Pay If They Reject ‘Suitable’ Job Offers

As the country gradually moves toward reopening to full capacity, President Joe Biden is urging U.S. companies to increase their wages so that Americans can get back to work. Read More

Snowfall’s Damson Idris Shared A Hilarious Video On Instagram About Celebrity Interviews

Damson Idris has recently become a fan favorite on social media. The British actor is giving his fans something to crush on with his portrayal of Franklin Saint in FX’s hit show ‘Snowfall’ and his social media posts… Read More

Porsha Williams Co-Signs Khloe Kardashian’s Recent Instagram Post About ‘Blessings” And “Negative Energy”

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a lengthy quote to her Instagram stories—but apparently this one really spoke to Porsha Williams because she reposted it, as it contained quotes about “blessings” and “negative energy.” Read More

Wendy Williams Fires Back At Mike Esterman Speaking About The Recent End Of Their Relationship—“We Were Never Boyfriend And Girlfriend, We Were Never A Thing”

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman decided to end things after just a month of dating—Wendy is clapping back at Mike’s description of why things didn’t work out. On the most recent episode of her popular daytime talk show, Wendy Williams didn’t hold back as she slammed Mike Esterman’s claims of why they parted ways. Read More

