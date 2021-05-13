Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Charged With Manslaughter After Racist Incident

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A Florida man who was working at Dunkin’ Donuts is being charged with manslaughter after a customer called him a racial slur.

Corey Pujols, 27, was working at a Tampa, Florida Dunkin’ Donuts when a 77 year-old man came inside the fast food restaurant to complain about the drive thru service, despite the fact he was previously asked by employees to leave. The customer then called Carey Pujols a racial slur. Pujols did the customary, ‘say it again’, the customer not backing down called Corey Pujols the racial slur again. Corey Pujols then punched the 77 year old customer in the jaw, unfortunately the punch knocked to 77 year old to the ground and where he hit his head. 911 was called and the 77 year old customer was taken to a hospital. Pujols was arrested on a charge of battery on a person older than 65 and released after posting $2,000 bail. Two days later the 77 year old customer died. According to the 77 year old’s autopsy report the man had a skull fracture and brain injuries as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

Now Corey Pujols charges have been upgraded aggravated manslaughter of a person older than 65.

