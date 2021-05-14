The Bijou Star Files: Simon Guobadia Has Got $50K That You Can’t Prove It

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 14, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Simon Guobadia Claps Back At Claims That He Was Dating Someone At The Same Time He Started A Relationship With Porsha Williams—“Let’s Get To Some Facts”

In a recent Instagram post, Simon Guobadia decided to clap back at recent claims that he was dating another woman at the same time that he started his relationship with Porsha Williams…and he’s even offered up $50,000 to anyone who can prove it. Read more

PRESIDENT BIDEN & VP HARRIS FULLY VAXXED & SMILIN’ WITHOUT MASKS!!!

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris can’t mask their joy over the CDC’s new recommendation that fully vaccinated people can ditch their face coverings — indoors and outdoors … it’s all over their faces! Read more

DISNEYLAND, SIX FLAGS, LEGOLAND MASK, DISTANCING RULES ON ROLLER COASTERS…Cautious or Ridiculous???

Not only do Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Legoland all require riders to keep their masks on through the duration of the ride, they’re also leaving entire rows empty and splitting up party sizes to ensure social distancing … guidelines put in place by the state. Read more

CAROLE BASKIN LET’S FIND THAT TEXAS TIGER!!! Offers $5k Reward

Carole Baskin’s stepping up to try to rescue the tiger that got loose in a Houston neighborhood last weekend … and punish the people allegedly involved in the transfer of the exotic animal, said to be a male named India. Read more

JANET JACKSON’S BROTHERS THANK TIMBERLAKE FOR SUPER BOWL APOLOGY

Janet Jackson‘s brothers are thanking Justin Timberlake for stepping up and taking responsibility for his role in the infamous Super Bowl Halftime wardrobe malfunction, and hanging their sister out to dry. Read more

ELLEN DEGENERES HURT BY TOXIC WORKPLACE CLAIMS… ‘I am a Kind Person’

Ellen shared a very special moment with Oprah on her show Thursday, where Oprah talked about her own personal experience in deciding to call it quits. The two talked about taking on new projects, looking for growth and challenging themselves moving forward. Read more

Jaden Smith Plans To Open LA Restaurant That’ll Feed Homeless People For Free

One thing about Jaden Smith, he is always in his philanthropy bag. About two years ago, on his 21st birthday, Jaden launched a food truck initiative called ‘I Love You’, his goal was to provide free “healthy, vegan food” to people staying in the “Los Angeles’ Skid Row area.” Now, the musician and actor is expanding his initial idea to include a restaurant that feeds the homeless for free. Read more

‘The Game’ Reboot Moving Forward At Paramount+ —Wendy Raquel Robinson & Hosea Chanchez To Reprise Their Roles

It has just been announced that a reboot of “The Game” is officially moving forward at new streaming service Paramount+, with original series stars Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez returning to reprise their roles. Read more

Woman Who Received $50,000 Scholarship In Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Video Is Graduating With Her Master’s Degree

The young lady who received a $50,000 scholarship in Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ music video, whose real name is Destiny James, put the coins to very good use! Read more

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Holds Press Conference Announcing Partnership With Shake Shack To Offer Free Food To Vaccinated Residents

According to reports, the new partnership between NYC (and announced by Bill De Blasio) and Shake Shack will offer residents who have been vaccinated at one of the local mobile clinics a voucher for free food. Read more

According To The CDC Fully Vaccinated People Are No Longer Required To Wear A Mask Or Practice Social Distancing

On Thursday, the federal agency announced that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks or practice social distancing. Read more

Baby Blue Speaks Out Ahead Of PPP Loan Fraud Plea– “When I Get Out, Imma Be Ripped Up Like Gucci Mane & One Of The Hottest Rappers In The World”

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue was recently involved in a shooting that left him hospitalized and now that he is recovering, he is gearing up to enter a plea in his PPP loan fraud case. Read more

New Emergency Program Gives Americans $50 Off Of Their Internet Bill

Americans can now receive $50 off their monthly internet bill as part of a new emergency government program. Read more

Mally Mall Sentenced To 33 Months In Prison For Running A Prostitution Business, “Priority Girls” Earn $100-$1,000 A Day But Only Keep $100

Hip-Hop Producer and former Love & Hip-Hop reality star was sentenced to 33-months in prison for owning and running a prostitution business. Read more

Popeyes And Red Lobster Are Giving Away Free Biscuits For National Biscuit Day

In honor of National Biscuit Day, Popeyes and Red Lobster are giving away free biscuits. Read more

Alcohol To-Go Drinks Now Permanent In Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will allow Florida restaurants to sell cocktails along with delivery and take out food orders even after the coronavirus pandemic ends. Read more

Over 100 Republicans Threaten To Separate Themselves Into New Group If Fellow GOP Members Continue To Support Trump And His Shenanigans

Over 100 Republicans signed a letter threatening to form a third political party. Read more

High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals,’ PFAs Found In American Women’s Breast Milk

A new study shows American women’s breast milk has high levels of PFAs. Read more

Lawyers Say Andrew Brown Jr.’s Killing Was “Cold-Blooded” After New Body Cam Video Was Released

The family of a Black man killed by sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, claims recent body camera footage shows his death was unjustified. Read more

Woman Claims T.I. And Tiny Forced Her To Have Sex With Them And Rapper Nelly

A woman claims T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sex with them and Nelly. Read more

Meek Mill Allegedly Denied Rick Ross Access To His Birthday Party And Wants OUT of His MMG Contract

There may be some drama going on between two rappers over at Maybach Music. Read more

Tesla Owner Arrested After Riding In The Backseat While His Car Was In Self-Driving Mode

A man was arrested in California after being seen in the back seat of his Tesla as the car drove itself on autopilot. Read more

University of South Carolina President Resigns After Plagiarizing Part of His Commencement Speech & Getting School Name Wrong

The University of South Carolina president got busted for making the most egregious of all college mistakes — plagiarizing. Read more

Bravo Announces Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Old Lady Gang Restaurant Spinoff ‘Kandi: OLG Project’

Network-favorite Kandi Burruss is getting yet another show on Bravo — this time focusing on her Old Lady Gang restaurants. Read more

Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Paid Hackers Nearly $5 Million

The United States is attempting to recover from a cyberattack on one of the country’s largest oil pipelines — an attack that has forced many gas stations to shut down and caused average national gas prices to rise above $3 for the first time since 2014. Read more

Congratulations: Great-Grandmother Graduates College at 78, Says She Feels Like Doing ‘Cartwheels Across the Stage’

78-year-old Vivian Cunningham is a retired worker, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother — and just graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama,. Read more

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Land ‘We Got Love’ Reality Series at E!

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are coming back to television. Read more

Gov. Mike DeWine announces Ohio will opt out of $300 federal unemployment program starting June 26

The supplement has been available since last year, part of the package of pandemic stimulus measures passed by Congress. Read more

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: