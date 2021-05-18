The Bijou Star Files: Congratulations Naomi Campbell Just Had Her 1st Baby

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Naomi Campbell Reveals She’s The Mother Of A Baby Girl

Super model Naomi Campbell made the announcement that she has given birth to her 1st child, a baby girl at the age of 50…Read More

GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE MAN TRIES TO DESTROY MEMORIAL… Busts Out Ax, Gets Scared Off

A man full of hate tried his best to destroy the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, but he got scared away … and left his ax behind. Read More

ARIANA GRANDE I GOT HITCHED THIS WEEKEND!!!

Ariana Grande is a married woman, because TMZ has learned she tied the knot this weekend. Read More

KURT COBAIN Smells Like My Hair …STRANDS OF LOCKS SELL FOR $14K!!!

Kurt Cobain’s golden locks are worth more than gold … a few strands of his hair just sold for five figures at a rock and roll auction. Read More

SAWEETIE ASIAN HATE HITS TOO CLOSE TO HOME …We Need to Educate!!!

Saweetie says the rash of violence against Asian Americans that’s stirring fear across the country has affected her family as well … but she’s aiming to put a stop to the hate she believes is at the root of it. Read More

OPRAH & PRINCE HARRY REVEAL PERSONAL MENTAL HEALTH PAIN In ‘Me You Can’t See’ Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah just dropped the first trailer for their mental health documentary … and it shows them opening up about their own pain, alongside other famous and non-famous people. Read More

SEN. MARCO RUBIO WHY SHOULDN’T WE DIVE IN ON UFOS??? Time to Take It Seriously

Sen. Marco Rubio says it’s time to start talking about UFOs seriously in this country — especially on Capitol Hill — because he says … frankly, they’re a threat. Read More

THE GAME RAPPER WANTS TO FIGHT JAKE AND LOGAN PAUL… I’ll ‘F***’ You Up!!!

Another non-boxing star wants a crack at the Paul Bros — The Game is calling ’em both out and GUARANTEEING victory!! Read More

YFN Lucci Surrenders To Authorities Over Racketeering Case Related To Gang Activity

YFN Lucci is back behind bars at Fulton county jail in Georgia after surrendering to authorities, on May 10th Read More

Travis Barker’s Ex Wife Seemingly Alleges Their Marriage Ended Because She “Caught Him Having An Affair With Kim” Years Before Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been using every opportunity to flaunt their new romance both on and off social media—but explosive new claims allege that Kourtney wasn’t Travis’ first choice from the famous family. Read More

Reps For Bill Gates Confirm He Had A Previous Affair With A Microsoft Employee Amid Allegations He Was Forced To Step Down From Microsoft Once The Affair Went Public

As the probe into Bill Gates’ personal life heats up following his divorce announcement, his representatives have officially confirmed that he did engage in an affair with a Microsoft employee during his marriage. Read More

Judge Sets December Trial Date For Former Officer Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright

It’s been a little over a month since the unfortunate death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Minnesota for having expired tags. During the incident, former police officer Kim Potter advised that she had intended to shock him by stunning him with her Taser. Kim was officially charged with second-degree manslaughter last month and was released from the Hennepin County Jail after posting her $100k bond. Read More

Kandi Burruss Stands By Her Allegations Against Boyz II Men & The Way They Treated Her: It Was Disrespectful As F*ck!

Kandi Burruss is standing by her claims against the R&B group Boyz II Men and calls out Wanya Morris for shading her. Kandi Burruss recently shared a video to her YouTube page and addressed Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men for denying the rude way he and his group members allegedly treated her when they worked together in the early 2000s. During the 16-minute video, Kandi Burruss doubled down on her allegations against the group and provided more details into the situation. Read More

Jake Paul Responds To The Game’s Request For A Street Fight Featuring Their Brothers: You Would Get Knocked The F*cked Out

Jake Paul has responded to The Game’s request for a street fight featuring their brothers. Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Reveals That She Tried To Take Her Life, Spreads Mental Health Awareness

Snoop Dogg‘s daughter Cori Broadus–also known as CHOC–has opened up about her struggles with mental health. Read More

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith Says Meghan Markle Could’ve ‘Modernized’ The Royal Family: It Was A Terrible Missed Opportunity

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing her thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s controversial exit from their leadership roles in the royal family. Read More

Rihanna Reportedly Preparing To Make Musical Comeback With 9th Album, Lining Up Video Shoot In L.A.

Could Rihanna fans soon finally receive her long-anticipated ninth studio album? Read More

Kobe Bryant’s Family Friend Claims His Parents Were Not Invited To His Hall Of Fame Induction: They Were Totally Disrespected

In the wake of Kobe Bryant‘s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF), family friend Anansa Sims has come out with claims that his family was not invited to the ceremony and that they were “disrespected.” Read More

Martin Lawrence Accused Of Almost Giving Actor A Concussion While Filming “Martin”, Described As An Egomaniac: I’ve Never Seen A Star Treat People So Rudely

Actor Chris Williams recalls having an unpleasant experience -back in the 90s- working with Martin Lawrence on “Martin”. Read More

Frito-Lay Says Story About Janitor Inventing ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ Is False

An investigative report by Sam Dean published by the Los Angeles Times reveals that Richard Montañez did not create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Montañez, who worked as a janitor for Frito-Lay, has been credited with creating the popular chips. Read More

Twitter To Introduce Subscription Tiers; Twitter Blue Will Allow Users To ‘Undo’ Tweets For $2.99 A Month

Twitter could soon introduce a new tier called Twitter Blue that will apparently be a part of its new subscription tiers. Read More

Botham Jean Act Moves Forward In Texas Following Bi-Partisan Support

The Hill reports that Texas House Representatives have pushed forward the Botham Jean Act. Read More

Dr. Fauci Says Pandemic Exposed The ‘Undeniable Effects Of Racism’ Within American Healthcare System

The leader behind the United States’ response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the pandemic exposed how “the undeniable effects of racism” has led to unacceptable health disparities that have greatly impacted Black, Brown and indigenous communities. Read More

The Supreme Court Has Decided To Hear Case From Mississippi Calling For Roe V. Wade To Be Reevaluated

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a major abortion case regarding a Mississippi law banning women from most abortions after 15 weeks. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Launches Program To Help Black Students Conquer Mental Health Struggles & Racism In School

Actress Taraji P. Henson has launched a campaign to help students with mental health struggles and racial bias at school. Read More

CVS Employee Arrested For Having 62 Fake Covid-19 Vaccination Cards

In Long Island, New York, police officers arrested a CVS employee after discovering 62 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in his vehicle, which authorities claim were stolen from his workplace. Read More

DJ Olivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace: “I Can’t Be Silenced”

Joe Budden is being called out again for toxic behavior. This time, DJ Olivia Dope, who recently quit Budden’s podcast network, has now revealed that his toxic behavior, especially toward women, is also present at work. Read More

Guests At Universal Orlando No Longer Have To Wear Masks Outdoors

Starting May 15, guests at Universal Orlando will no longer be required to wear face masks outside. Read More

Tesla Driver Killed In An Accident Had Posted Driving On Autopilot To Social Media

A California man who died when his Tesla crashed into a truck earlier this month posted videos of himself driving with no hands before the accident. Read More

LAPD Investigating Sexual Assault, Drugging Claims Against T.I. and Tiny

Police in Los Angeles have opened an investigation into rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris over claims of sexual assault and drugging. Read More

Migos Announce Release Date for Long-Awaited ‘Culture III’ [Photo]

A few days ago, Migos shared a video for a new song, “Straightenin,” which stirred up optimism that the trio is finally ready to release their highly anticipated album Culture III. Read More

ENTER NOW | Ohio’s COVID vaccine lottery registration opens: How to enter the $1 million Vax-a-Million drawings

It’s being called the ‘Vax-a-Million’ lottery. Read More

Ohio paid out more than $2 billion in fraud, overpayments for unemployment benefits since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Also, Ohioans who are on unemployment will no longer receive the additional $300 federal payment effective June 26. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues new COVID-19 order adopting CDC guidance; masks no longer required for vaccinated individuals

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially issued a new health order no longer requiring individuals who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear masks. Read More

