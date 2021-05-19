The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cent Is 2021’s Robin Hood

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 19, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

50 Cent Reportedly Files Documents To Seize Teairra Mari’s Assets In Ongoing Court Battle

It’s been a minute since 50 Cent and Teairra Mari have publicly addressed their ongoing court battle over T’s revenge porn allegations, but it looks like Fif is ready to take action once again to get his coins! Read more

50 Cent Collabs With Houston Independent School District To Offer Paid Internships To Students

Rapper and mogul 50 Cent is collaborating with the Houston Independent School District (HISD) to offer paid internships. Read more

ANDREW BROWN JR. Shooting Video Released COPS KEEP JOB & DODGE CHARGES

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten Jr. just announced that the 3 deputies directly involved in Andrew Brown Jr.’s death are going to keep their jobs … but will be disciplined and retrained, despite not being charged criminally. Read more

T.I. & TINY LAPD INVESTIGATING ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT … While Vegas Case Closes

T.I. and Tiny allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2005 and the LAPD is looking into her claims … while authorities in Las Vegas tell us they have closed a case involving similar allegations against the couple. Read more

TRISTAN THOMPSON PATERNITY ACCUSER WRECKED MY REP… Make Her Pay, Judge!!!

According to new legal docs … Tristan’s default judgment request has been denied due to some “issues” that need to be corrected. We’re looking into exactly what that means. Read more

OLYMPIAN TORAH BRIGHT FIRES BACK AT BREASTFEEDING PICTURE TROLLS… ‘Motherhood Is Pure’

Olympic gold medalist Torah Bright says she’s “sad” to see the hate her handstand breastfeeding picture has received … but she’s vowing to not let it get her down. Read more

RICK ROSS Man Who Cops Chased to Mogul’s Home …DIES IN CUSTODY

The guy who led cops on a wild chase that landed on Rick Ross front door has died while in custody. Read more

GWYNETH PALTROW Goop Sued …YOUR ‘VAGINA’ CANDLE BLEW UP!!!

A rep for Goop tells us, “We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle—has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.” Read more

BARACK OBAMA SASHA & MALIA WON’T RUN FOR OFFICE …’PTSD’ from Secret Service

Barack Obama says his daughters have probably been scared straight when it comes to public service … and it’s due to the “PTSD” they experienced as White House kids. Read more

T.I. Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Made In Los Angeles, Says He Hasn’t Been Contacted By Police

Following reports that a new accuser has come forward making sexual assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny in Los Angeles, an attorney for the couple is responding to reports of a criminal investigation. Read more

Erica Mena Alleges Her Home Was Recently Robbed & Offers $20k Reward For Information On Suspects Involved

Erica shared on her Instagram that several men allegedly came into their home over the weekend and allegedly robbed them of some of their possessions. Read more

Nicki Minaj & Wendy Williams Seemingly Squash Beef After Wendy Referred To Nicki As An ‘Icon’ (Video)

It’s a new day in the entertainment world as two foes seem to be ready to bury the hatchet. I’m talking about Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams. Read more

Vanessa Bryant Shares That Natalia Bryant Attended Her Senior Prom The Night Of Kobe’s Induction Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Over the weekend, the late and great Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and his family was there on his behalf to accept the honor and participate in all of the events surrounding the induction. Read more

Ashanti Flaunts ‘No Lipo’ Post-Workout Bawdy (Video)

Summer is basically here and while I’m still trying to clear out my quarantine snacks, Ashanti is in the gym preparing for another body ody ody ody ody filled summer. Read more

Soulja Boy Says Bow Wow Is Scared To Go Up Against Him In A Hits Battle

Bow Wow has not been shy about calling out his former child star nemesis Romeo Miller in a Verzuz battle. Read more

Joe Budden Issues Apology Following Sexual Harassment Allegation By Olivia Dope

DJ Olivia Dope recently explained her departure from the Joe Budden Network and the ‘See The Thing Is’ podcast, and she made some disappointing remarks about Budden and his conduct while working with him. Read more

Issa Rae Reveals Nipsey Hussle Helped Mend Her Rocky Relationship With Lauren London

According to Issa Rae, Nipsey Hussle helped her mend her rocky relationship with Lauren London. Read more

Dairy Queen Is Awarding 20 People With $5,000 Worth Of Blizzards; Summer Blizzard Menu Has 6 Seasonal Flavors

Dairy Queen is encouraging us all to fill our summer with sunshine, rainbows, and blizzards. Read more

RHOA’s Porsha Williams Talks Engagement and Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Porsha Williams opened up with her Dish Nation co-hosts about being “very happy” with fiancee Simon Guobadia. She also dispelled pregnancy rumors during the candid convo. Read more

The Clevelander Hotel Sues Miami Beach For Restrictions On Alcohol And Ocean Drive Closure

Popular hotel and bar The Clevelander is suing the city of Miami Beach over restrictions on alcohol sales, loud music, Ocean Drive’s closure to vehicles, and the city’s issuance of code warnings that cannot be appealed. Read more

Judge Gives Man Who Suffers From Bone Disease Probation For Possessing $5 Worth Of Weed

An Irish man who only had roughly $5 worth of marijuana has pleaded guilty in court after police searched his home. Read more

New Jersey Officer Arrested After Police Find Meth Lab In His Home

A New Jersey police officer has been charged with running a meth lab from his home. Read more

TikTok User Shows iPhone Taking ‘Invisible Photos’ Of iPhone User

Our iPhones are taking invisible pictures of us, according to new findings. Read more

Woman Thought To Be Dead From Coronavirus Woke Up As She Was About To Be Cremated

An elderly woman in India whose family believed she had died of coronavirus shockingly woke up moments before being cremated. Read more

Woman Fakes Wedding To Get Back At Her Ex

A woman in Germany staged an extravagant wedding in a futile effort to make her ex-boyfriend jealous. Read more

Popular Mexican Tourist Destinations Facing Lockdown

With coronavirus cases on the rise, the governor of Quintana Roo, where popular Mexican tourist destinations like Cancun and Tulum are located, is debating locking the state down. Read more

Airlines Could Start Weighing Passengers At The Airport

Data used by airlines to measure passenger average weights might require updating. Soon, airlines might be asking passengers to share how much they weigh or get weighed in the airport as part of a study to update the information. Read more

Jason Derulo Welcomes Baby Boy with Girlfriend Jena Frumes: ‘Everything I Never Knew I Needed’ [Photos]

Jason Derulo is a father. The singer-turned-TikToker welcomed his first child with girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, on May 8, the couple revealed Tuesday. Read more

Lil Jon Is Getting His Own Home Renovation Show on HGTV

Lil Jon is coming to HGTV. Read more

Texas Woman Wakes Up to Ceiling Fan Splattering Blood All Over Her [Video]

Imagine you’re sleeping in your bed and start to hear what sounds like rain, and even feel something dripping on your face. However upon turning on the lights, the water is actually blood. Read more

Aubrey O’Day Once Claimed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker Hooked Up [Photo]

Aubrey O’Day has made a wild claim that Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker once ‘hooked up’ years before he got involved with Kourtney Kardashian. Read more

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Posts Her Social Security Number on Social Media

Nicki Minaj took to social media to reflect on her past. Read more

Students Jailed After Using App Glitch To Get Over $20K Worth Of Free KFC

Several Chinese students have been arrested after one of them successfully exploited a bug in KFC’s software, granting them free food. Read more

Downtown restaurant owners excited to see business return to normal as Progressive Field returns to full capacity

The Indians announced Tuesday all seats will be available starting June 2. Tickets for remaining games go on sale May 26. Read more

Trump Organization investigation now criminal, NY AG’s office says

New York’s attorney general is now working with the Manhattan DA’s office, which has been conducting a criminal probe into former President Trump. Read more

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson takes part in Amtrak roundtable for more passenger rail service in Ohio

Amtrak is looking to add service from Cleveland to Cincinnati via Columbus and Dayton as part of its vision for the future. Read more

Congress approves bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

Attacks against Asian Americans have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands of incidents reported in the past year. Read more

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

