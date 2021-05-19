LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Hopkins Airport Plans For a Makeover

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is now a grand plan in the works to give Cleveland Hopkins International Airport a completely different look for the future.

A Transportation Committee from City Council got a look at how the airport is preparing for its boldest project yet at a hearing on May 19.

It would include building a new concourse, rebuilding concourse B, C, and D, and remodeling concourse A. The airport would also have a new ticketing and security area along with closer parking and onsite rental car facilities.

Costs to make those changes and more would be almost at a billion dollars.

According to Airport Director Robert Kennedy, “passenger traffic” has been increasing “along with the importance of the airport as a driver of regional economic growth.”

With the structure having been built in the 1950’s, there is a need for more changes to get Hopkins to 2021 and beyond.

As for what will pay for the expansion and makeover, it come from user fees as opposed to taxpayer dollars.

