3 Dead, 3 Hurt In Weekend Shooting Outside Ohio Bar

An incident at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, Sunday night left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.
Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown police department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown. Police noted that the shooting, which occurred outside the bar, stemmed from a confrontation that had taken place inside.
According to WKBN-TV, the area immediately outside the bar was littered with shell casings, as was a parking lot two doors down.
A house was also reportedly hit with gunfire. Police did not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday morning, and would not speculate publicly regarding the number of weapons involved.
“It is not easy for me to get the call in the middle of the night from the chief or one of his team to tell me about incidents like this, and it pains me,” said Jamael Tito Brown, Mayor of the City of Youngstown.
