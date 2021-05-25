Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The slot machines may not be the coolest spot at your local casino, but that does’t mean the time-honored gambling game can’t shell out a major payday. Just ask Ray J, who recently hit it big at the slots in L.A. County.

According to reports , the 40-year-old singer and reality star won $17,000 while playing a penny-slot game called “Buffalo.” Not a bad haul, especially since Ray J only spent $100 at the machine, according to sources.

“Let’s do the Buffalo tournament!” He said in a video posted by TMZ. “I don’t play dice, I play slots cause I’m old.”

Ray J has retired from the more popular casino games, but it seems his luck followed him to the slot machines. All in all, it’s been a pretty celebratory week for him, as he recently took to Instagram to share the joy of his daughter’s third birthday.

