LOCAL NEWS: Power Outages Hit Portage, Stark and Summit Counties

Three counties in Northeast Ohio have areas that are each without power thanks to strong winds and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that contributed to the outages.

Portage, Stark and Summit County has residents and workers who have lost power during the extreme weather conditions. The Warning each of those counties were under has been downgraded to a watch, but that didn’t stop electricity from going off.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

As of 3 p.m., in Portage County, 3,420 customers are without power. In Summit County, 4, 515 residents are without power, and in Stark County, 176 outages were reported, according to FirstEnergy. Cuyahoga County, which wasn’t under a Severe Weather Watch or Warning, is reporting 35 power outages.

Akron alone dealt with damages to a vehicle parked on Lansing Drive by a large tree falling down and destroying it.

