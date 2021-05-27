LOCAL NEWS: Mass Vaccination Clinic at Wolstein Center To Conclude on June 7

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of Ohio’s biggest clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots is starting to wrap up its run in Downtown Cleveland soon.

It has been announced that the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will end on June 7.

The clinic will offer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for its 12th week. Second doses will be scheduled through Discount Drug Mart. “Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages 12 and up, so if you are a parent who has been thinking about bringing your child to the Wolstein Center for their vaccination, now is the time,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday. Those 12 to 17 need permission and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinic at Wolstein continues to run all seven days of the week from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and is accepting both walk-in and scheduled appointments. To sign up for a vaccine shot, click here.

