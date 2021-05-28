CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Family Stuck in Flood Rescued by Officer at Put-in-Bay

Bad weather has lead to a lot of floods thanks in part to all of rain that had inflicted in the State of Ohio.

As a result, there was a rescue that was made on Put-in-Bay after a truck was caught up in a flood.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The police department posted photos on Facebook showing how Officer Tyrone Sanders helped a family get out of their flooded vehicle.

Not only have police advised visitors and residents to avoid passing through high water, but also “to stay off of Bayview Avenue:”

It’s flooded in many spots. According to police, there are reports of water as high as 40″ near Perry’s Monument.

The bad weather and flooding is certainly putting a damper on the start of a holiday weekend and the rain will likely continue into Saturday.

 

