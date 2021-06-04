LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Air Show Set to Resume Festivities in 2021

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One Labor Day weekend tradition in The Land is set to return this year after taking last year off.

The Cleveland Air Show is planning to roar into Downtown at Burke Lakefront Airport on Sept. 4-6, which is great news to the delight of plane lovers. Not to mention it will bring back the familiar sounds of those planes in the air for workers, residents and visitors in Downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Last year’s event did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, all systems are go as restrictions and guidelines have either eased up or been lifted entirely.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

After the city of Cleveland granted special event approval, the six select Thunderbird demonstration pilots are set to put their distinctive red, white, and blue F-16 Falcon jet fighters through a choreographed 50 minute performance at speeds up to 500 mph and as close as three feet from each other. “We appreciate our fans understanding and patience during this unusual year. We will be following COVID-19 health and safety protocols in accordance with current guidelines,” said Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell. “We are thrilled to be back on the tarmac. The ground attractions may look a little bit different but we will still have the awesome flying folks have come to expect.”

Don’t expect to walk up at the gate to buy tickets as you would have to purchase them online instead.

At least the popular summer event is happening this year!

Click here for information and admission for the Air Show.

Click here to read more.

