The Bijou Star Files: Sister Mary Clarence Done Pleaded Guilty !?

June 9, 2021:

Nun Who Ran Catholic Elementary School To Plead Guilty To Embezzling $835K To Finance Gambling Habit

What in the Sister Mary Clarence is going on in California. Do y'all remember the two nuns from Torrance who ran up the bills to go on gambling vacays? Well one of them is ready to plead guilty.

RAPPER POOH SHIESTY ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING SECURITY GUARD

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has just been arrested over a shooting that went down at a Miami club … where cops say a security guard ended up getting shot in a dispute over money.

KIM KARDASHIAN FAN SENDS DIAMOND RING, PLAN B …Security Team Steps In

Kim Kardashian's security team is working OT once again — this time intercepting a disturbing package from a fan that included a diamond engagement ring … and Plan B. Seriously.

KANYE WEST 1st Gap/Yeezy Collab …$200 BLUE JACKET, NO ZIPPER!!!

The first offering Kanye West and Gap are putting out to the public is a jacket — one you can't really bundle up in … but it'll still cost you a couple Benjamins, plus tax.

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Take To Instagram To Wish Kanye West A Happy Birthday!

Today Kanye West celebrates his 44thbirthday—and two members of the Kardashian clan, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, took to social media to wish him a happy one.

Pharrell Williams To Open Up Private Schools For Low-Income Families In The Virginia Area

Pharrell is known for giving back to his community in major ways, and for his latest initiative, he is helping to better the education for low-income families.

Drake & Live Nation Partner To Bring Live Music Venue ‘History’ To Toronto

The proud Toronto native always reminds us of his humble beginnings and his team, who have been down with him since day one!

T.I. Calls Out Sabrina Peterson & Other Accusers In New Music Video–She Responds In Instagram Post

It seems like T.I. has taken the recent accusations against him and his wife Tiny, and used it as motivation for his latest single, and the single's official music video.

Balenciaga & Crocs Team Up To Release Stiletto Clogs!

Balenciaga must've heard that y'all want to wear your Crocs absolutely everywhere because the two brands' latest collaboration screams comfort but make it fashion. Balanciaga unveiled its Spring 2022 collection, which includes the creation of stiletto clogs.

Offset Says Migos Made Trap Music Popular Ahead Of ‘Culture 3’ Release

It's been three years since Migos put out a project but in just a few days, the group will be releasing its highly anticipated 'Culture 3' album. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have definitely made some hits over the years with their unique adlibs and flows, but according to Offset, they brought much more than that to the table.

Apple Pays Oregon Woman Multi-Million Dollar Settlement After Technicians Used Her iPhone To Post Explicit Photos And Videos Online

Apple has paid a woman millions in damages after technicians for the company used her iPhone to post explicit videos.

Stacey Abrams-Led Group Launches Campaign To Gather Young Voters Of Color To Support Voting Rights Bill

A group led by activist and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has launched a campaign to help gather young voters of color around the For the People Act.

Amazon Announces Half-Yearly Prescriptions Deal Starting At $6

Amazon Pharmacy is offering half-yearly prescriptions starting at $6.

Elderly Woman Dies After Ex-Security Guard Poses as Surgeon and Operates on Her

An elderly woman is dead after being operated on by an ex-security officer who posed as a surgeon.

FBI Operated ‘World Most Sophisticated Sting’ Using an Encrypted App to Crack Down on Organized Crime Worldwide

For years, the FBI used a covert encrypted communications network to intercept 20 million messages from international criminal groups.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Joins OnlyFans

Floyd "Money" Mayweather has opened an OnlyFans account.

Amazon Driver Arrested After She Told Woman to Check Her ‘White Privilege’ and Then Assaulted Her

In Castro Valley, California, an Amazon delivery driver was arrested for allegedly punching a 67-year-old woman over a parcel disagreement.

Police Say a Texas Woman Shot the Owner of a Nail Salon After She Was Unhappy With the Price of Her Mani-Pedi

Officials say a 21-year-old woman shot a Texas nail salon owner because she was unhappy with the price of her manicure and pedicure. According to Harris County jail records, Joana Vara was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kanye West Named Songwriter of the Year at 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

The 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards were announced on Monday, awarding Kanye West as the songwriter of the year.

High School Principal Resigns After Photo of Students Reenacting George Floyd Murder Surfaces

A Colorado high school principal has resigned after a photo of three students reenacting the murder of George Floyd during school hours surfaced last month.

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice to Receive ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, has announced that award-winning songwriter-producers Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22.

Tyler Perry to Bring Madea Out of Retirement for New Netflix Film

Tyler Perry is bringing back his beloved Madea character for Netflix.

DaBaby Says Rappers Are ‘Scared’ to Work with Him Because He’s the Best

DaBaby believes other rappers are scared to work with him because he's the best emcee out right now.

Man Gets 15 Years to Life for Killing Wife, Having Kids Open Christmas Gifts in Front of Her Body

A California man who killed his wife on Christmas morning and propped her body up so that her children would open gifts in front of her has been sentenced to prison.

