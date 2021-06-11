Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn For Child Support [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Avery Sanford says the difficult decision to cut ties with her dad just got a bit easier, accusing her estranged father of dumping 80,000 pennies on her mother’s lawn.

“When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by,” Sanford told WTVR. “He had rented a trailer. He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass.”

Avery is now 18 years old, and the penny dump was her father’s bizarre way of delivering his final child support payment.

The man said his actions “were the result of 18 years of built-up frustration,” the outlet reported. He said “the last thing he wanted to do was to put a further wedge between him and his daughter”

For those keeping score, 80,000 pennies equates to $800 bucks. But the large coin haul won’t be going into Avery or her mother’s bank account – the pair decided to donate the money to the domestic abuse shelter Safe Harbor in Richmond, Virginia.

Avery, who plans on attending Virginia Tech later this year, says she decided to give a positive ending to a petty situation.

“Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it.”

Her mom filed a report of the incident with local authorities, but according to Lt. Matthew Pecka of the Henrico County Police Department, it is unlikely Avery’s father will be arrested.

“Henrico Police documented the incident; however no charges were filed,” Lt. Peck told People.

