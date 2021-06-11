LOCAL NEWS: Ohio House Passes Resolution to Do Away With E-Check

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A bill that seeks to get rid of the E-Check program in Ohio has been voted on by the state’s House of Represenatives.

That particular resolution, known officially as House Resolution 56, has passed on June 10 and will now head to the Ohio Senate.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“Our taxpayers have faced this burdensome process for far too long now, it’s time for a change and this resolution seeks to finally put an end to the E-Check program,” said State Rep. Diane Grendell. “This program does little if nothing to clean our air.” Her cosponsor, state representative Gail Pavliga, (R-Atwater) of Portage County, says those dollars can be more useful elsewhere. “And those would go into our general operating budget again, to I would love to see those be reinvested in roads and infrastructure and schools and medicine and many things that our communities need,” she said.

Ohio’s E-Check is where “residents living within Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties to get their vehicles tested every two years to pass regulatory emissions requirements.”

Rep. Grendell seeks to get rid of it as expenses, according to her, have been getting a lot more “excessive” and adds that lower- and middle-class residents could end up with vehicles that are not able to pass E-Checks.

Rep. Casey Weinstein disagrees with the resolution as he believes that “it would hinder our ability to ensure all Ohioans have clean air in their communities.”

Rep. Pavliga shot back by saying that the decrease in emissions by 71% has “nothing to do with an e-check and more to do with newer cars designed to reduce emissions.”

She also believes that “if we really want to look at cleaning up the air, it’s not the E-check.”

Do you think that Ohio should do away completely with the E-Check program?

