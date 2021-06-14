The Bijou Star Files: Detroit Man Wins 30K Buys 20K Chain Then Gets Jacked

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 14, 2021:

Detroit Man Robbed Of $20K Chain He Claims He Bought After Winning The Lottery For $30K

A man he bought the $20k chain with the bulk of his $30k lotto winnings and never expected to be a victim of such a crime. Read More

DANISH SOCCER STAR CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN COLLAPSES ON FIELD Suffered Cardiac Arrest

The Danish team doctor confirmed that Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his emergency on the field. He’s stable now and seems to be doing well, but it’s unclear if or when he’ll return to playing condition. Read More

THOMAS MARKLE MEGHAN’S DAD SAYS OPRAH TOOK ADVANTAGE OF ‘WEAK’ HARRY

Thomas Markle says he and Prince Charles have one thing in common … they’ve both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry … but his harshest criticism was reserved for Oprah. Read More

EYELID BITE VICTIM Lash Tech Blocked Me …BUT SHE BETTER PAY MY MEDICAL BILLS!!!

Kelsey Salmon wants the lash tech whose dog bit off her eyelid to take responsibility, starting with covering a mountain of medical bills — but instead, she says the woman’s ducking her. Read More

KAMALA HARRIS FIRST VEEP TO JOIN LGBTQ PRIDE PARADE

Kamala Harris breaks lots of ground … the latest being she’s the first Vice President of the United States to march in solidarity of LGBTQ rights. Read More

KYLIE JENNER I’M HERE TO PROFESS MY LOVE TO HER!!! Man Arrested at Her Home

Kylie Jenner is the latest member of her family to get a creepy, unwanted visit to her home … according to cops, who say a man refused to leave until he got a chance to declare his love to her. Read More

FAMOUS DEX Drama at Court Hearing …BACK IN CUSTODY OVER PROTECTIVE ORDER

New trouble keeps finding Famous Dex … even when he’s in court dealing with previous legal issues. Read More

BLUE ORIGIN Someone Paid $28 Mil …JUST TO SEE SPACE WITH BEZOS BROS!!!

Some high roller just dropped a fortune and a half to be one of two people who will fly up into space next month alongside the Bezos brothers … all for a quick 11-minute trip! Read More

GLADYS KNIGHT Provides Backup Vocals …FOR HUBBY’S NEW COUNTRY SONG!!!

Gladys Knight is doing something she probably hasn’t done a lot of during her career — and that’s taking the backseat on a ditty … which is exactly what she did for her hubby. Read More

‘AMERICAN IDOL’S’ DAVID ARCHULETA COMES OUT AS LGBTQ+ FOR PRIDE Seeks Religious Acceptance

David Archuleta — one of “American Idol’s” famous runner-ups throughout its history — just came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community … which he explains is especially difficult considering his religious upbringing. Read More

DELTA DETAINMENT Passengers Asked to Help WRANGLE MAN WHO TRIED OPENING DOOR

Normies riding passenger aboard a Delta flight from L.A. to Atlanta received a Bat-signal of sorts from the crew while up in the air … help us detain this idiot up front, please. Read More

RAPPER POLO G ARRESTED FOR ATTACKING MIAMI COP Momager Claims Profiling

Lamar Odom is a champion once again — the ex-NBA superstar just KNOCKED OUT Aaron Carter in their Celebrity Boxing match!!! Read More

BILL MAHER The Young, The Woke, Kevin Hart …THEY HAVE A BAD CASE OF PROGRESS-O-PHOBIA!!!

Bill Maher went deep Friday night with blistering words for young people, super-woke folks and Kevin Hart … diagnosing all of them with a severe case of “progress-o-phobia.” Read More

MICHIGAN 6-YR-OLD SHOT SEVERE TRAUMA, NEEDS THERAPY …Dad’s in Bad Shape Too

A GoFundMe has been started for Coby as his family attempts to navigate his recovery. Read More

KODAK BLACK JUNE 11 IS MY DAY!!! Rapper Honored For Charitable Work

Kodak Black has gone from prison to proclamation … a proclamation that June 11 is now Kodak Black Day in Broward County, Florida. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER MY HOME WAS BURGLARIZED… Offers $100K Reward

Mayweather — who recently told us he expected to rake in $50 to $100 million for the Logan Paul fight — just announced one of his Sin City houses was broken into. Read More

MICHAEL JORDAN SIGNED ‘PLAYER SAMPLE’ AJ1’S HIT THE MARKET… Could Fetch $250k!!!

A true one-of-a-kind pair of Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1’s just hit the market and they’re literally from before the start of all J’s — ’cause it’s his sample sneakers! Read More

SWAE LEE $300K IN JEWELRY ALLEGEDLY JACKED From Miami Hotel Room

Swae Lee believes the cleaning staff at a Miami hotel cleaned him out of some very pricy ice … and now police are looking into it. Read More

‘ULTIMATE SLIP ‘N SLIDE’ Cut!!! That’s Not Water …DIARRHEA OUTBREAK SHUTS DOWN SHOW

NBC’s competition show “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” almost had to change the title to “Run ‘N Don’t Shart” … after multiple crew members came down with a serious case of diarrhea. Read More

RICHARD BRANSON I’M ALL ABOUT VEGAS THIS WEEKEND!!! Space Training Can Wait

Richard Branson sure looks like he’s putting his billionaire space race on the back burner … ’cause the only thing he’s betting on this weekend is Vegas, baby!!! Read More

MIGOS GOING LIVE IN 4 CITIES AT ONCE …HOLOGRAM-STYLE, BABY!!!

Big album launches are nothing new, but Migos is redefining big by hitting 4 major cities — all at the same time — to promote its new record. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD Teen Who Recorded Murder GETS PULITZER PRIZE SPECIAL CITATION

Darnella Frazier — the teenager who recorded George Floyd‘s death under Derek Chauvin‘s knee — has just earned a special citation in this year’s Pulitzer Prize. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN ‘TOTALLY BUMMED’ ABOUT BABY BAR… Failed TWICE!!!

Kim Kardashian really needs the third time to be her charm — she flunked the baby bar exam on her second crack at it, and even did a little bit worse. Read More

Mimi Faust Speaks About Her Breakup With Ty Young: ‘I Think The Turning Point For Me Was The Engagement…That’s Not What I Wanted’

Recently Ty took to social media to claim that Mimi’s new boo messaged her about being in Mimi’s home. Now Mimi is speaking more in detail about her breakup with Ty and where they stand today. Read More

Kanye West Seemingly Unfollows All Of The Kardashian Sisters On Twitter!

One year older, another year pettier! It looks like Kanye West won’t be keeping up with the Kardashian clan anymore–at least not on Twitter. Read More

Jamie Foxx Spotted Out With New Mystery Blonde During Recent Florida Vacation

Jamie Foxx was spotted out in Florida by fans and he was not alone, as he was getting very cozy with a mystery blonde while having some fun in the water. Read More

Yasss! John Legend’s Production Company Is Working On A Bernie Mac Biopic!

John Legend’s business partner Mike Jackson announced during a panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Festival that John’s production company, ‘Get Lifted,’ will be producing a biopic about Bernie! Read More

Kim Kardashian Details What She’s Looking For In Her Next Relationship

” I realized like, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me, I thought that’s when we’re getting along the best, but that is kind of sad to me, and that’s not what I want.” Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Explains New Song Title ‘Thot Sh*t’: “I’m Really Just Taking Ownership Of The Words”

Megan Thee Stallion has been on hiatus, but the hottie is back and taking ownership! Read More

Mississippi Teen Charged In Fatal Drive-By After Arguments Over Jordans

A Mississippi teen is behind bars, and another is dead after a fight over a pair of Jordan sneakers. Read More

Record Breaking Amount Of Cocaine Washes Ashore At Cape Canaveral

The Department of Homeland Security opened an investigation after nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine washed ashore at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in May. Read More

Mother Accused of Throwing Her Two Young Children Out of Second-Story Window In NY

A mother in New York City is accused of throwing her two young children out of an apartment building window before later jumping out herself. Read More

Experts Say Cape Cod Lobsterman’s Whale Story Sounds Fishy

Some experts say the Cape Cod Lobsterman’s story about being swallowed whole by a Humpback Whale sounds extremely fishy. Read More

14-Year-Old North Dakota Teen Killed In Random Attack While Skateboarding At Strip Mall

Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen was killed in a random attack that lasted nearly 20 minutes in which she was beaten, choked, and stabbed over 20 times. Read More

Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Says The Music Industry Never Gave The Group Their Flowers

Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith took to Instagram to air out his grievances with the music industry on Saturday. He feels the group has not received proper recognition for all of its accomplishments. Read More

Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5 Million Settlement From Baton Rouge

The relatives of Alton Sterling, a Black man who was fatally shot by Baton Rouge Police, have accepted the $4.5 million settlement from the city. Alton Sterling died at the age of 37 when he was shot by a police officer in 2016. Read More

Safaree Samuels Responds To Rumors He Got Another Woman Pregnant

Safaree took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to say not so fast and dispel the rumors….“Only addressing bcuz of a dumbass family member who I just blocked.” Read More

Jury Awards $15 Million To 5 Victims In California Fertility Clinic Disaster

A California jury handed down a $14.975 million settlement on Thursday to the victims of a cryogenic storage tank malfunction at a fertility clinic. The settlement will go to a couple who lost an embryo and three women who lost eggs in the catastrophe. Read More

A U.K. Healthcare Worker Used A Dead Patient’s Debit Card To Buy Snacks 17 Minutes After They Passed Away

A healthcare worker in the United Kingdom admitted to using a dead patient’s debit card to buy snacks from a vending machine where she works. Read More

Hold Up Playa: Cedric The Entertainer Says He Didn’t Steal His Signature Joke From Katt Williams

Iconic comedian Cedric The Entertainer slams Katt Williams’s claims that he stole his joke during his performance in “Kings of Comedy.” Read More

Khloé Kardashian Settles $10 Million Fraud Lawsuit After Black Designer Accuses Her Of Jacking Her Bedazzled Bodysuit For Good American

Khloé Kardashian has settled her $10 million fraud lawsuit after she was accused of ripping off a Black designer’s bedazzled bodysuits for her Good American brand. Read More

Mother Blames Packaging Of Marijuana-Infused Gummies After Her Child Consumed Two Thinking They Were Candy: ‘This Packaging Is Simply Unacceptable’

A mother calls for marijuana edibles’ packaging to clearly state that it contains marijuana and isn’t for children. Read More

Sanaa Lathan Will Make Directorial Debut With “On The Come Up”

Tony-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan will make her directorial debut with “On The Come Up.” Read More

Cruise Passengers Test Positive For COVID-19 On Fully Vaccinated Ship

Two passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Millenium boat tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone on the ship was fully vaccinated. Read More

Kwame Kilpatrick Plans To Become A Minister And Get Remarried in Detroit

Kwame Kilpatrick plans to return to Detroit this weekend for a very important visit that will involve an appearance at a house of worship where the disgraced former mayor of the city will preach a powerful message about redemption. Read More

