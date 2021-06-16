CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J.J. Fad Say’s Eazy-E Used Fake Contracts To Pull Chicks!?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Digital Underground Performs At Newark Symphony Hall

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

NWA was straight out of Compton but do you remember J.J. Fad that was straight out of Rialto??

Michel’le was the First Lady of Ruthless Records however 80’s, 90’s ‘Supersonic’ California native female rap group J.J. Fad were the one hit wonders of ‘Ruthless Records’ that teamed up with Dr. Dre and had a hit single by the name of “Supersonic.”

Supersonic is a word when people start to listen

Especially bigger people, they pay close attention

You might not believe it, you might not even buy it

But when it comes to our lady (beatbox)

You might even try it

Supersonic

J.J. Fad comprised of MC J.B., Baby-D and Sassy C sat down recently to reminisce about the good ole early wild NWA day’s out on tour with VLADTV and how the late legendary Eazy-E had creative ways to pull chicks such as offering women fake music contracts…allegedly.  J.J. Fad also talked about how they got lost in the Mary J. Blige, Eve and 6 others sauce with Dr. Dre.

Take a listen to the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Eazy-E , interview , J.J. Fad , Ruthless Records

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Digital Underground Performs At Newark Symphony Hall
J.J. Fad Say’s Eazy-E Used Fake Contracts To…
 2 hours ago
06.16.21
Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown’s Hair Grows Back…
 6 hours ago
06.16.21
ScarJo Talks Hyper Sexualization Of Black Widow Ahead…
 7 hours ago
06.16.21
Wendy Williams during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&apos;
Wendy Williams Asked Gary Owens Out And He…
 20 hours ago
06.15.21
Exclusives
Close