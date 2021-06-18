The Bijou Star Files: Monica Had To Check A Disrespectful Troll

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 18, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Monica Shuts Down ‘Disrespectful’ Critic Calling Her ‘Stupid’ For Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Monica has been known to pop off when necessary. The singer has fired back at a critic who called her “stupid” for not getting vaccinated against the virus yet. Read More

Biden administration to invest $3 billion for Covid-19 antiviral medicines

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would invest more than $3 billion from the American Rescue Plan to accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of Covid-19 antiviral medicines — ideally like a pill someone could easily take at home early in an illness. Read More

Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Philadelphia violated the First Amendment when it froze the contract of a Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents because the agency believes that marriage should be between a man and a woman. Read More

Pornhub sued for allegedly serving nonconsensual sex videos

Dozens of women sued Pornhub and its parent company Thursday, alleging that the site knowingly profited from videos depicting rape, child sexual exploitation, trafficking and other nonconsensual sexual content. Read More

Much of our slang comes from the Black community. Not acknowledging that perpetuates racism.

Tap through TikTok and you’ll fall down a slang-filled, dance-crazed rabbit hole a la “Alice in Wonderland.” Read More

South Carolina Court Halts Two Executions Until a Firing Squad Is Formed

South Carolina’s top court has delayed the executions of two inmates where were scheduled to die by electric chair within the upcoming week. Read More

IKEA Fined $1.2 Million for Spying on Employees in France

IKEA was ordered by a French court to pay a $1.2 million fine after being found guilty of improperly using data on its employees… Read More

La La Anthony Reportedly Files for Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

After years of marital ups and downs, La La Anthony has reportedly filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony. Read More

OnlyFans Reportedly Seeking $1 Billion Valuation as It Looks Beyond Pornography

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of 2020 resulted in a huge boom for adult content creators on OnlyFans, and as a result, the company is reportedly seeking a valuation of over $1 billion. Read More

‘THE TALK’ GUEST CO-HOST IS MR. ROACH!!! Crawls into Sheryl’s Shot

It all went down during Monday’s episode as Sheryl was introducing a segment about an unruly Delta Air Lines passenger on a flight from LAX to the ATL. Little did she know there was an unruly guest in the studio … slowly creeping in her background. Read More

Dad Pens Letter To “Karen” Whose Complaints Made Him Tear Down His Sons’ Treehouse

A dad wasn’t here for a “Karen” who complained so much to their homeowners’ association; he was forced to tear down a treehouse he built for his sons. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION UNFOLLOWS DABABY FOLLOWING THE RELEASE OF HIS COLLABORATION WITH TORY LANEZ

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have been dubbed work husband and wife but that seems to be over following the release of his “SKAT” collaboration with Tory Lanez. Read More

Joe Budden Jokes He Left Strip Club After Spotting Dancer In ‘Easter Sunday’ Sandals (Pic)

It’s safe to say Joe Budden isn’t a fan of the kitten heel. The rapper and businessman was trending Wednesday after he posted a picture of his recent trip to the strip club and he apparently wasn’t impressed with some of the dancers’ footwear. Read More

Jordyn Woods On Feeling Oversexualized, Getting A Birkin From Gunna, Un-Friendzoning Karl Towns

Jordyn Woods is a lightning rod. Woods is a full-on brand and there’s no signs of her slowing down. She sat down with Speedy to talk about a wide range of topics including her brand, wishing she worked at Starbucks, getting a Birkin for appearing in a Gunna video and much more. Read More

Well, Duh: Kim Kardashian Believes ‘KUWTK’ Wouldn’t Have Been As Successful Without Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian thinks that part of what contributed to the early success of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was her infamous sex tape with Ray J. Read More

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to Produce Marvin Gaye Biopic ‘What’s Going On’

Marvin Gaye’s life is coming to the big screen thanks to Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Read More

Britney Spears Admits She Has ‘No Idea’ If She’ll Ever Perform Live Again [Video]

Britney Spears is opening up about whether she’ll take her social media dance moves to the stage ever again. Read More

Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is the Father of Her Premature Newborn Twins Amid His Divorce from Wife La La [Photos]

Carmelo Anthony and La La are headed for divorce and there might be some babies involved. Read More

Kim Kardashian: I Owe Ex-Husband Kris Humphries an Apology [Video]

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ 72-day marriage is still a fixture in the Hall of Fame for short-lived celebrity marriages and during a no-holds-barred interview with Andy Cohen that aired Thursday night, the reality star admitted that she had misgivings about the wedding the night before the ceremony. Read More

Mariah Carey Brings Back Iconic Alter Ego in Her Contribution to the “Wipe It Down” Challenge [Video]

Thank you Mariah Carey, for reminding the public that cleaning never goes out of style. Read More

Angelica Ross Refused to Keep Transgender Identity Secret for Ex-Fiancé

Angelica Ross was honored at the ATX Television Festival for its breakthrough award, the actress and advocate is opening up about her personal life. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ends COVID state of emergency: ‘It’s time for that to end as well’

Gov. DeWine also issued a warning for those who remain unvaccinated. Read More

Juneteenth history: Marking the end of slavery in America

The news of the end of slavery in America was delivered to slaves in Texas in 1865, more than two years after Lincoln declared the end to slavery. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: