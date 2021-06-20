Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World To Know She’s ‘That Girl’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With her colorful hair, mink lashes, nose rings, and long, multi-colored nails, track star Sha’Carri Richardson just made history when she sprinted her way into the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. With a time of 10.86 seconds, the 21-year-old athlete just won the women’s 100m race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, taking the lead in the last few meters.

At her super high speed, her signature look often turns into a blur of fire on the track as she breezes past her opponents, a look that reminds some track fans of our beloved Florence Griffith Joyner a.k.a Flo Jo – the record-setting track and field athlete known for her long nails, flashy style, and for holding the record of being the fastest woman of all time, a record the hopeful gold-medalist is coming for in the upcoming Olympics.

After her big win, Sha’Carri immediately ran into the stands to greet her family and share a long, emotional hug with her grandmother, Betty Harp, the woman who the future Olympian refers to as her superwoman. “My grandmother is my heart. My grandmother is my superwoman,” she told USA Today. “Honestly, that was one of my biggest goals in life – to have her see me compete in one of the highest levels, and be successful.”

Sha’Carri started to become a household name after winning the 2019 NCAA title as a college freshman, setting a college record of 10.75 seconds. And just this past April, she beat her 2019 record by .3 seconds, running a 10.72 and setting the record for the sixth-fastest legal time in history. In Saturday’s semifinal race, she beat that record again, running a 10.64 before she went on to win in the finals and qualifying for the Olympics.

After her semifinal run this Saturday, she spoke to reporters about what she wanted the world to know about her. Her response? “I just want the world to know that I’m that girl. That every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach, my support team believe I can do, and the talent that God blessed me to have.”

We know that’s right!

But her record-setting times arent the only reason she’s drawing so much attention. Her nose rings, long nails, tattoos, and ever-changing hair color is what has Black girls everywhere swooning.

Sometimes she rocks platinum blonde locs on the track.

And other times she goes with a more fiery red style.

But this time, Sha’Carri went with bright orange, a color she says was chosen by her girlfriend. “My girlfriend actually picked my color,” she said on Friday. “She said it like spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant, and that’s who I am.” And with her signature point at the end of her races, looks like her girlfriend picked the perfect hair color for her big personality and wins.

We absolutely love to see it.

