2 Fla. Girls Found Dead In A Canal, Mother Is Person Of Interest

Source: Jay Ward / EyeEm / Getty

Two girls, sisters, 7 year old Daysha Hogan and 9 year old Destiny Hogan were found within hours of each others dead in a Florida canal, police have officially named their mother as a person of interest. Not simply because she is their mother and had seen them possibly last but because according to a report their mother performed Baptisms to people in the community in that canal that runs behind the condo that they lived in.

According to a report the little girls were last seen with their mother, identified as Tinessa Hogan. Allegedly the day the children went missing Tinessa Hogan was in the canal offering to baptize people in the neighborhood. According to one neighbor:

“She was in the water swimming, she had a Bible and she told me to come here. I said, ‘Why?’ She said she wanted to baptize me,”… “She says God told her, I say ‘God didn’t tell you anything.’ ”

According to police Daysha’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, however, Destiny appeared to have pale white hands and there was a white substance on her face.   Their mother Tinessa Hogan who is in police custody has not been arrested nor questioned as of yet.

Truly sad, lets keep this family as well as the community uplifted in our prayers.

