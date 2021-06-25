LOCAL NEWS: How Getting Vaccinated Can Lead to Free Cleveland Indians Tickets!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Cleveland Indians are now doing their part, along with the entire Major League Baseball organization, to help more people get that COVID-19 vaccine shot.

A new program is being offered at the end of June that will include some free admission to several games for the rest of the 2021 season.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“Vaccinate at the Plate” is the campaign Major League Baseball is currently running to help get fans vaccinated, and the Cleveland Indians and Discount Drug Mart are teaming up to do their part. On June 30, most Discount Drug Mart locations are offering two upper box tickets to a future Cleveland Indians game during September to those who receive either their first or second COVID-19 vaccination. “Throughout the pandemic, our pharmacy teams have been committed to keeping our communities safe,” SVP of Pharmacy at Discount Drug Mart Pete Ratycz said. “It’s been a privilege to have an active role in providing care within our neighborhoods. We are excited to work with the Cleveland Indians on this timely vaccination campaign.”

Once after getting a COVID-19 vaccine on June 30 at any participating Drug Mart location, those two free tickets will be available and can be “redeemed for any September home game this season that is played Sunday through Thursday.”

They must be used anytime within those days before Sept. 26.

For more information and a list of Drug Mart locations, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images