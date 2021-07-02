CeeLo Green Talks New Single “Baby Don’t You Go-Go” With Rare Essence + More!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

DJ QuickSilva catches up with CeeLo Green. They talk about his new single “Baby Don’t You Go-Go” with Rare Essence, his hit song “Crazy” being in The Guinness Book of Records, reinventing himself over the last 25 years since Goodie Mob plus more!

Check out the full interview below:

Checkout the song “Baby Don’t You Go-Go” below:

