The Bijou Star Files: Jay-Z Rocks Bey’s Fit That Looks Like Run DMC 2.0

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jay-Z Wears Full Outfit From Beyoncé’s Upcoming Ivy Park Collection in the Hamptons

Jay-Z is doing his part to support Mrs. Carter. On Tuesday, Roc Nation executive Lenny S. posted an Instagram photo of Jay rocking a full fit from Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Read More

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico through August 21

The Biden administration is extending non-essential travel restrictions for the US northern and southern borders until August 21. Read More

Instagram blocked the #VaccinesKill hashtag two years ago. Facebook only just now got around to doing it

Last week, even as it came under fire from the White House over its role in spreading anti-vaccine misinformation, Facebook (FB) hadn’t taken the simple step of blocking the #VaccinesKill hashtag on its platform. Read More

Indonesian Covid-positive man disguises himself as wife on Citilink flight in order to fly

An Indonesian man is reportedly facing arrest after disguising himself as his wife in order to board a flight. Read More

‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’ – unvaccinated patients beg for shot; new infections nearly triple in two weeks: COVID news

An Alabama physician glumly says she is making “a lot of progress” in encouraging people to vaccinate – as she struggles to keep them alive. Read More

Anti-vaccine groups changing into ‘dance parties’ on Facebook to avoid detection

Some anti-vaccination groups on Facebook are changing their names to euphemisms like “Dance Party” or “Dinner Party,” and using code words to fit those themes in order to skirt bans from Facebook, as the company attempts to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines. Read More

A couple whose 2020 gender reveal party allegedly sparked a deadly wildfire in California has been charged in the death of a firefighter

A Southern California couple whose gender reveal party allegedly sparked the deadly El Dorado wildfire in 2020 has been charged with 30 crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced Tuesday. Read More

‘Jessica, we are live’: Excruciating on-air gaffe goes viral

We’ve all faced disagreements at work, or been trapped in an uncomfortable stand-off after getting in someone’s bad books. Read More

Khloe Kardashian on raising her biracial child as a White mom

Khloe Kardashian is the mother of a biracial child and wants to fully embrace that. Read More

It’s time for Americans to un-weaponize ‘laziness’

Why do we only learn to appreciate our lives when we’re in dire straits? Read More

Nixon launched the war on drugs 50 years ago. Who won?

As a teenager, Alton Lucas believed basketball or music would pluck him out of North Carolina and take him around the world. In the late 1980s, he was the right-hand man to his musical best friend, Youtha Anthony Fowler, who many hip hop and R&B heads know as DJ Nabs. Read More

Alabama lawmaker uses racist slur in recorded council meeting, faces calls to resign

An Alabama lawmaker is facing calls to resign after using the N-word during a council meeting Monday night. Read More

OH BABY! KEYSHIA KA’OIR DAVIS HAS TAKEN THE ART OF STYLING BABY HAIR TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Baby hairs, it’s what we do, it’s what women of color have been taught to do since we were little girls-to finish any look be it a ponytail, braids, curls, bob or flit by laying and swooping those fine hairs around the hairline. So it comes to no surprise that the art of the swoop has finally become a creative masterpiece. Read More

Harvey Weinstein, in a wheelchair, pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, a day after he was moved across the country from his New York prison. Read More

Now anyone can join Clubhouse, the pandemic’s hottest new social media app

In the early months of the pandemic, people clamored for an invite to Clubhouse’s audio-only app to hear the musings of a who’s who of venture capitalists, tech leaders and celebrities. Now, Clubhouse is opening up to everyone at a time when there are questions about the app’s staying power. Read More

You can soon buy Clinique and MAC makeup at some Target stores

The next time you do a Target run for milk, cereal, toilet paper and shampoo, you can add a new item to the list: pricey makeup brands that weren’t available there before. Read More

Father Killed by Teen Who Trespassed Trying to See His Underage Daughter

A Louisiana father was murdered on Sunday morning, after he confronted a teenage boy who broke into house trying to see his underage daughter. Read More

Marla Gibbs’ scary moment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling

After decades in the business Marla Gibbs knows that the show must go on and it did on Tuesday after the actress became overcome at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Read More

PHILLY COP Alleged Video Deletion …LEADS TO ARREST ON SEVERAL CHARGES

The Philadelphia police officer who allegedly deleted witness video during an arrest just got hauled in by his own boys in blue over the incident … now he’s facing criminal charges and is soon to be out of a job. Read More

CARDI B RECALLS TELLING OFFSET SHE WAS PREGNANT FOR A SECOND TIME: “I THINK I’M PREGNANT, BRO.”

Cardi B made a special appearance on BARDIGANGRADIO on Stationhead and while there, she discussed the joys and challenges of her second pregnancy. Read More

LIL DURK ADDRESSES HOME INVASION SHOOTOUT

Lil Durk is speaking out after he was the target of a home invasion last week. Read More

Kiely Williams Alleges Naturi Naughton Calling Her Mom Out Of Her Name Is Why She Threw Chicken At Her

The infamous incident took place almost 20 years ago, the drama surrounding the chicken-throwing altercation between former 3LW members Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton continues to live on. In a clip from an upcoming episode of the girl group reality show “BET Presents: The Encore,” Kiely Williams once again brought the incident up and said she threw the chicken at Naturi Naughton because she verbally disrespected her mother. Read More

DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Expecting A Baby Girl!

Days after confirming the news that she was pregnant with her first child, DaniLeigh has finally announced her baby’s gender. In an Instagram post with various photos, DaniLeigh revealed that she is expecting a baby girl! Read More

Lil Baby Boldly Claims He’s The Lil Wayne Of The New Generation

Lil Baby is making a bold claim on a new track where he declares himself the Lil Wayne of the new generation of rappers. Read More

JACK HARLOW, LATTO AND SAWEETIE TEAM UP WITH SPRITE FOR LIVE STREAM CONCERT SERIES

It is no surprise that Jack Harlow is one of Hip-Hop’s brightest young stars. The Kentucky native rose to prominence in 2020 with his JetsonMade produced, hit single, “What’s Poppin.” The track was arguably the song of the Summer in 20202, which led to the release of his gold-certified debut album, Thats What They All Say. The album featured Lil Baby, Chris Brown Adam Levine, a posthumous Static Major and more. Read More

Boston Teen Held Without Bail On Charges Of Sexually Abusing Horse

A Boston teen was arrested after allegedly caught on camera sexually abusing a horse at a Norfolk equestrian center. Read More

TORY LANEZ DRAGGED ON TWITTER AFTER CLAIMS HE WAS FRAMED IN NEW FREESTYLE

Tory is once again trying to clear his name regarding the alleged shooting incident that involved Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Tyra Banks About Hiding Rap Aspirations From Her Mom

Megan Thee Stallion recently graced the latest cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, becoming the first rapper ever to do so. Read More

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie Go Back-and-Forth About Cultural Appropriation

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have worked together in the past, but that doesn’t mean that they see eye-to-eye when it comes to the topic of cultural appropriation. Read More

After missing Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson teams up with Kanye West for new ad

Sha’Carri Richardson can’t be with Team USA at the Olympic Games this week, but that doesn’t mean fans of the track star won’t be able to see her shine. Read More

Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN, network announces

Sports reporter Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after she and the network failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, the company announced Wednesday. Read More

NBA 2K REVEALS GIVES FIRST LOOK AT UPCOMING FEATURES FOR NBA 2K22

With the covers for NBA2K22 now available, NBA 2K has unveiled an initial look at the upcoming features for the previous- and new-generation versions of NBA 2K22, including new elements to gameplay, Seasons, MyTEAM, MyCAREER, The City, and the Neighborhood. Read More

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO COMPLETES CHALLENGE MADE TO HIM FROM KOBE BRYANT

Milwaukee Bucks franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo has completed both challenges assigned to him by the late Kobe Bryant. In 2017, fresh off retirement, Bryant tweet out a few challenges to the next generation of NBA superstars. Antetokoumpo was fresh off making his first NBA All-Star team. Bryant saw greatness in him so he challenged Antetokoumpo to win the NBA MVP Award. Read More

Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Seemingly Call Their Relationship Quits

Fans seem to think rapper Moneybagg Yo and his super influencer girlfriend Ari Fletcher have called it quits behind the scenes. Read More

Offset Describes His Unconventional First Date With Cardi B: ‘I Went Big’

Knowing Cardi B and Offset, it should come as no surprise that their first date was more extravagant than most couples would ever dream of. Read More

