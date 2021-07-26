The Bijou Star Files: R Kelly’s Legal Troubles Are Getting Worse

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 26, 2021:

Federal Prosecutors Allege R. Kelly Had Sexual Relationships With Two Teenage Boys

Kelly is already facing 22 charges of sexual abuse against young girls and women, and it looks like federal prosecutors are attempting to get some more charges filed him! According to NPR, prosecutors allege R. Kelly initiated sexual relationships with two teenage boys in the early 2000’s, and are reportedly seeking to have evidence of these alleged crimes used in his upcoming trial. Read more

COI LERAY AT ROLLING LOUD AUDIENCE LEAVES HER HANGIN’ …But She Powers Through!!!

Coi Leray had to deal with an age-old adage of show biz — and that would be, sometimes you gotta deal with a tough crowd … and, boy, did she deal at Rolling Loud. Read more

B-BALL ROBOT AT TOKYO GAMES SINKS HALF-COURT SHOT, NO PROBLEM …Sign of What’s to Come???

A robot basketball player has made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics — and it turns out, the thing is pretty damn good at shooting baskets … almost scary good. Actually, just scary. Read more

KANYE WEST LIVING IN MB STADIUM …To Finish ‘DONDA’ Album!!!

Kanye West‘s listening party might be over and done with — but the man hasn’t left the venue where he held it … he’s made the stadium a home until he finishes his album. Read more

WISCONSIN COP Caught On Camera …ALLEGEDLY PLANTING DRUGS ON BLACK MAN

Now, this is weird — a Black man caught a cop on camera apparently tossing a baggie of drugs into his car … but the police department in question is saying there may be more than meets the eye here. Read more

HAIR-Y ‘KAREN’ ASKS BLACK WOMAN SELLING PRODUCTS… Is This a Drug Deal???

A white lady approached a Black woman selling hair products to see if a drug deal was going down, and then suggested she scram … and, of course, she’s being called the new “Karen.” Read more

BLUEFACE ATTACKED BY FAN …After Beating TikToker In MMA Match

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ they arrested Jonathan Parra, 25, last night at the Florida State Fairgrounds. He is charged with Trespass of an Occupied Structure. Read more

REPORT: RICK DENNISON VIKINGS COACH REFUSES COVID VACCINE… Loses Job

The Vikings appear to be trying to keep Dennison on board … the team released a statement Friday saying they are still in talks with the assistant coach. Read more

KANYE WEST GETS HIS OWN DAY IN ATLANTA …Along with Award for Mom

Kanye West treated his fans to a one-of-a-kind experience at his “Donda” listening event, but he also received a couple gifts after the show … including one honoring his late mother. Read more

Woman Seeking Legal Action After Being Called ‘Bon Quisha’ In A Facebook Post Made By A North Carolina Honda Dealership

When Trinity Bethune stepped foot into the Lumberton Honda dealership on Wednesday, her only goal was to secure a vehicle. And she did just that, describing the visit and process as “good.” Read more

Michael Blackson Proposes To Girlfriend, Says She Allows Him One Side Chick A Month (Video)

Comedian Michael Blackson is officially off the market. Read more

Devoted Kanye West Fans Are Selling “Bags Of Air” From His “DONDA” Listening Party For As Much As $3,500!

Roommates, fans are still recovering from Kanye West’s recent Atlanta listening party for his upcoming album “DONDA”—but some have decided to make a profit from their experience to the tune of thousands. Apparently select Kanye West fans are so devoted to him that multiple apparent eBay listings popped up selling “Bags Of DONDA Air” from the listening party for as much as almost $3,500! Read more

Clark Atlanta University Is Canceling Student Balances From 2020-2021 School Year

Clark Atlanta University announced it would eliminate students’ account balances from the last five semesters, becoming the latest HBCU to cancel student debt in recent months. Read more

DaBaby Shells Out $10,000 To Continue Performance At Festival

DaBaby is committed to delivering a whole show to his fans. Read more

Live Nation Announces $20 All-in Tickets for Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Trippie Redd Concerts

In a bid to help bring fans back to concerts, Live Nation announced its “Return to Live” summer concert campaign, offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. Read more

Kevin Hart Explains Why He Turned Down a Trip to Space [Video]

Comedian Kevin Hart was among the famous faces invited to take a joy ride to space amid the ongoing ‘race to space’ a few business magnates have indulged in. Read more

Maria Taylor Joins NBC Sports, Makes Debut at Tokyo Olympics [Video]

Just two days after leaving ESPN over a contract dispute, Maria Taylor has taken her talents to NBC Sports. Read more

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Won’t Return for Final Two Fast & Furious Films

Fans have been speculating this for a while and now Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has finally addressed it. He has revealed that he will no longer be a part of the Fast & Furious franchise. Read more

Say What Now? Black Woman Traveling With 4-Year-Old White Adoptive Sister Reported as Possible Child Trafficker by Frontier Airlines

21-year-old Lakeyjanay Bailey, who is Black, was traveling with Frontier Airlines from Denver, Colo. to Fort Worth, Texas with her 4-year-old adoptive sister, Olivia, who is white. Read more

Whitney Houston Estate Announces Hologram Residency In Las Vegas, Scheduled To Start In October

Whitney Houston fans will get the chance to see her hologram in concert this October! Recently, Whitney Houston‘s estate announced an upcoming Las Vegas Residency–An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert. Read more

Doritos Offers Teen $20,000 Reward for Rare ‘Puffy’ Chip Discovery

An Australian teen was offered a $20,000 reward by Doritos after her discovery of what the company called a rare “puffy” chip went viral. Read more

