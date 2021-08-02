CLOSE
Ice T’s Wife Coco Is Still Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old!? [VIDEO]

It is said that breastfeeding a baby is the best thing for a baby as far as health and development. The million dollar question is how old do you take your baby off the tit. For the most part it’s rare to see someone breastfeeding a child that can walk yet alone talk. However rapper/actor Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin is still breast feeding their daughter at the age of 5 years old and although some are raising their eyebrows about it, Miss Coco is defending it.

According to Coco, it’s more of a nighttime comfort to her daughter than anything else. Although she eats solids like hamburgers and steak, “Chanel still likes my boobs,” “She loves on it and it’s not like she’s getting milk from it,” Coco said, “but she’s getting her little snack and it’s kind of soothing her to sleep.”

At what age do you think a child should be weened off of breastfeeding?  And what are your thoughts on Coco still breastfeeding their 5 year old.

Take a look at the video below

