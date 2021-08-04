Sign Language Interpreter Steals The Lollapalooza Show Signing ‘WAP’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Before sister Bernice Jenkins and Mama Leonard were standing by the pulpit signing the word, they where rockin out signing at a concert…and not the concert that BeBe and CeCe Winans were performing at.

Clearly sign language is prevalent at other places then church.

We live in a world where communication is key and for some they rely on people to even the playing field so that they can learn and enjoy life just the same as everyone else. Sign language can be seen almost everywhere so that for those that only can feel the bass can see the flow and during Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at Lollapalooza it was the sign language interpreters signing of ‘WAP’ that stole the show.

A fan captured a clip of Megan Thee Stallion and the sign language interpreter performing Cardi’s verse to “WAP” and translated into ASL is as explicit as the original track.

Take a look at the video below

