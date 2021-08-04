The Bijou Star Files: Simone Biles Snags Bronze Then Speaks Her Truth

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 4, 2021:

Simone Biles’ Olympics took everyone by surprise

It bothers Simone Biles that the Olympic bronze medal she won on the balance beam in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 is forgotten. Biles, a five-time Olympic gymnastics medalist and the reigning world champion on beam, has called that bronze her favorite, a source of pride, a memento of a scrappy performance in which she chose to grip the beam with two hands to prevent a fall after her left foot slipped on the landing of a front tuck. Read More

Simone Biles reveals that her aunt died during Tokyo Olympics

Following her triumphant comeback Tuesday, four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles revealed that her aunt died just two days prior to competing in the balance beam event. Read More

CDC announces limited, targeted eviction moratorium until early October

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a fresh stop on certain evictions Tuesday, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic. Read More

FBI used ‘provocative photos’ of female office staff to catch sexual predators, watchdog says

FBI agents posted provocative photos of female coworkers online without formal authorization as part of sting operations against sex trafficking, according to a new watchdog report. Read More

Andrew Cuomo addresses sexual harassment allegations by showing photos of himself kissing people

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday responded to bombshell sexual harassment allegations from multiple women, saying he “never touched anyone inappropriately” while showing photos of himself embracing and kissing celebrities, politicians and other New Yorkers. Read More

Passenger taped to seat after allegedly groping, punching Frontier Airlines crew

Flight attendants restrained a passenger to his seat with duct tape during a Frontier Airlines flight last week after he allegedly punched and groped crew members and cursed at fellow passengers. Read More

Groom still wearing tux shoots 2 people during argument over infidelity, police say

A Louisiana groom was arrested on his wedding night after he shot two people during an argument about infidelity, police and local media said. Read More

VENICE BEACH COPS POINT ASSAULT RIFLES AT HOMELESS… Called for Man with Gun

Venice Beach is looking like a war zone — this footage shows police officers armed with assault rifles detaining a group of homeless people, but cops say the tense incident was misrepresented on social media. Read More

FETTY WAP EMOTIONAL AS HE REMEMBERS 4-YR-OLD DAUGHTER… ‘She Loved Butterflies’

Fetty Wap was emotional when he asked his fans to pay tribute to his late 4-year-old daughter … soliciting them to post butterfly pics as a way of honoring her life. Read More

T.I. ‘THEY ARRESTED ME’ Over Bike Incident W/ Cop

T.I. says cops in Amsterdam busted him over a bike incident involving an officer — but he says they never put handcuffs on him, and he’s already out of jail after posting bail. Read More

Three Additional Music Festivals Drop DaBaby Bringing Total To Seven

It’s only been about 24 hours since DaBaby issued a second apology for his “hurtful and triggering comments” about the LGBTQ+ community and “misinformed comments” about HIV/AIDS. Yet, it hasn’t simmered the hot seat he’s in following his words during his Rolling Loud performance and his post-festival comments. On Tuesday, within hours of each other, three festivals dropped the rapper from their independent 2021 line ups. The list of cancellations include Atlanta’s Music Midtown, Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival and the iHeart Radio Music Festival. Read More

Queen Naija Claps Back After Fans Suggest She Shows Favoritism To Her Younger Son Over The Way She Dresses Him

Queen Naija is ‘bout tired of people on the internet questioning her parenting skills solely based on what they can see. Read More

Airlines Cancel and Delay Flights Because of “Overlapping Operational Challenges”

American Airlines and Spirit Airlines are experiencing “operational challenges including weather, system outrages, and staffing shortages.” Read More

Charges Dropped Against Canadian Trucker Who Got Duped Into Smuggling More Than 2,000 Pounds of Weed Across the Border

The charges against a Canadian trucker who was duped into smuggling weed across the border have been dropped. Read More

Apple Bans Anti-Vaxxers Dating App From App Store

Apple recently removed an anti-vaccination dating and friendship app from its App Store; however, you can still find the app on Android phones. Read More

21 Savage Hosts Sixth Annual Issa Back 2 School Drive

21 Savage is continuing to give back to his community. Read More

Kristen Bell Waits for Kids to ‘Stink’ Before Bathing Them [Video]

After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went viral for saying during Dax Shepard’s podcast that they bathe their children when they “can see the dirt on them,” Kristen Bell shares her approach. Read More

Kelly says He’s Broke Days Before Jury Selection Begins in Sex trafficking Trial

Kelly gained weight and lost money while he awaits a sex-trafficking trial that starts in earnest next week, his lawyers said Tuesday at a court hearing. Read More

Big Sean Claims To Have Grown Two Inches Thanks To His Chiropractor [Video]

Big Sean claims he’s added some inches to his height thanks to seeing a chiropractor on a regular basis. Read More

Snoop Dogg Calls Out the NBA and NFL for Their Lack of Black Executive Representation

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Snoop Dogg revealed that he is concerned about the lack of representation of Black people in the higher ranks of the NBA and NFL. Read More

BIZ MARKIE Obama Letter to Widow …TOUCHES ON ’08 CAMPAIGN MEMORY

Biz Markie held a special place in Barack and Michelle Obama‘s hearts, as evidenced by the words they shared with his widow … which touched on a long-forgotten moment they shared in the run-up to the 2008 election. Read More

