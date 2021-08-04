LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Changing Its Mask Policy as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of Ohio’s largest counties is reassessing mask and facial covering requirements for those living and working.

Starting on Aug. 5, Cuyahoga County is “requiring residents and employees to wear masks in all county buildings regardless of vaccination status.”

That order was signed and approved by County Executive Armond Budish.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Cuyahoga County Board of Public Health said it supports CDC’s guidance that all people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks while indoors.

Officials are also encouraging residents who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Cuyahoga County

Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland