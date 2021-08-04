CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Changing Its Mask Policy as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

One of Ohio’s largest counties is reassessing mask and facial covering requirements for those living and working.

Starting on Aug. 5, Cuyahoga County is “requiring residents and employees to wear masks in all county buildings regardless of vaccination status.”

That order was signed and approved by County Executive Armond Budish.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Public Health said it supports CDC’s guidance that all people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks while indoors.

Officials are also encouraging residents who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

